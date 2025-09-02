Simon Grayson and his Hartlepool United players | Adam Cook

Hartlepool United have enjoyed a very strong start to the National League campaign.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Hartlepool United’s unbeaten start to the season continuing, there has been one key factor - clean sheets.

The goalless draw with Boreham Wood on Saturday represented the fifth clean sheet in six games and the resilience and determination of the Pools players has impressed boss Simon Grayson, giving the more attack minded players a strong platform from which to build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week sees Boston United head to the North East on Wednesday night before the trip to promotion rivals Forest Green on Saturday. Pools remain unbeaten in the National League after six games with three wins and three draws under their belt to date. They are fourth in the table, three points adrift of leaders Rochdale.

Grayson, speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, reflected on the strong defensive showing against Boreham Wood and the season so far. He said: “Well, we've laid foundations to keep moving forward for the rest of the season. We can't be too carried away, but there's lots of good elements in what we've done in all these six games. We've had different tests that we keep talking about.

“I think whatever you can do is you get points, whether it's a draw or three points. We've done that and we're full of spirit. We keep showing that sort of spirit and desire in front of us to do what we're doing, especially second half. Given that we think we're going to give much better possession of the ball going forward, then I have been very, very pleased.”

The Pools boss also had strong praise for the Pools fans after their backing on home soil this season. He said: “I think one of the biggest factors was the support that we had backing us as well. Every time we made a tackle, every time we made a clearance, every time we made a block, the supporters were out of their seats. Sometimes when things are not going your way, supporters can be, in general, can be negative, but they responded to what we were trying to do, and we responded from the positive energy that they gave us to keep a clean sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the players and the management staff, we appreciate everything that you've given as much as what we've given you. I'm not sure how many times we've made blocks, clearances, but that's what these supporters like, demand, and enjoy seeing at times. People are making challenges and tackles and blocks and they are at the edge of their seats, which is a two-way thing. I'm delighted with what we've given them.”

Your next Hartlepool United read: Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson delivers verdict on red card in Boreham Wood draw