Simon Grayson. | Adam Cook

Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson reacts to the draw with Boston United.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson has spoken of his frustration after the draw at home with Boston United in the National League.

Pools took the lead in stunning fashion thanks to Luke Charman’s strike in the 23rd minute, a superb curling effort. But they had to make do with a point after Manni Norkett levelled nine minutes into the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a second successive draw on home soil for Pools following the goalless draw with Boreham Wood on Saturday but it did at least extend the unbeaten start. Norkett, a 20-year-old former Manchester United academy player, struck nine minutes into the second half at the Prestige Stadium after Jacob Scott’s long throw was only partially cleared.

Reflecting on the draw, Grayson said: “A frustrating one, to be fair. I'm really pleased in how we played. I think we probably played as well as we have done all season in terms of possession of the ball, chances we created.

“Changed the system to try and have that effect on the game. We defended really well first half, looked the threat, passed the ball well. The only threat that they really had was a set-piece and unfortunately when we had a good opportunity just after half-time, the keeper made a great save and they're still 1-0. And while it's only 1-0, they've still got a chance.”

Grayson added: “Passed the ball well, out of possession, we were good, limited them to a few opportunities. It's always going to be a long throw-in or something like that that got them back in the game. Again, on another day we would have probably finished them chances where we've hit the bar twice and the keeper's made some good saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we'll be positive that we're still unbeaten and only drawn the game rather than lost it as well. The players have got a real good spirit about them. We changed it as a system when we went behind to try and get two strikers on, try and give them another permutation to deal with. We nearly got that correct with Danny Johnson hitting the bar with a shot and Reidy had his opportunity. There were a lot of positives,” he told the club’s YouTube channel.

Pools opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when forward Charman marked his first start of the season by cutting in from the left to curl an eye-catching effort into the top-right corner.

Midfielder Jamie Miley earlier sent a header against the visitors’ crossbar, while substitute Danny Johnson rattled the woodwork a minute from time as Simon Grayson’s hosts were held to a third consecutive draw. The result leaves Pools fifth in the table, four points adrift of new leaders Forest Green, who Pools face away this weekend.

Your next Hartlepool United read: Hartlepool United's unbeaten start continues after Boston United draw