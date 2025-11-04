The view from the Morecambe camp ahead of Hartlepool United National League clash

Adam Cook, The Corner Photography

The latest Morecambe and Hartlepool United news ahead of tonight’s National League game.

Hartlepool United are aiming to make it back-to-back home wins when Morecambe visit the North East tonight - with both sets of players suitably refreshed following a weekend off.

That free weekend of fixtures for managerless Pools and Morecambe followed their FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeats, Pools to Gainsborough Trinity and the Shrimps to Chester FC. This evening (KO 7.45pm) all attention returns to the National League campaign.

After a busy run of midweek fixtures, speaking to the Lancaster Guardian, Morecambe winger Ben Tollitt said: “I feel like I’ve been having a pre-match meal every other day and living out of a bag for a while now!

“It’ll be nice to be at home, get on the training pitch and work on some stuff – and use it as a little break and a little bit of a reset. Hopefully it kicks us on now after that.”

What has the Hartlepool United interim boss Nicky Featherstone said?

Remarkably, given that Pools had won just one of their past 13 matches in all competitions prior to the much-needed win over Solihull, Featherstone's side are just five points outside the National League play-off places ahead of what looks to be a winnable run of games.

Morecambe are beginning to tighten things up at the back, though. Indeed, the Shrimps have been somewhat more solid since shipping five in back-to-back games against relegation rivals Truro and Gateshead towards the end of September and produced a remarkable performance to thump Boston 4-0 a fortnight ago. Even so, a Pools side who have carried much more threat under Featherstone in recent weeks must surely be licking their lips at the prospect of coming up against the National League's leakiest defence.

"It's been another positive week," the interim boss told The Red Radio last week. "We've managed to work on a few things, get a bit of fitness into the lads that needed it, but also working hard on a few things that we think might happen during the game on Tuesday. It's been a really positive week so far.

"Results and wins breed confidence, they breed positivity, it's been a happy place this week. We're ready for games, that's what we do this for. We want the next game to come to see if we can carry a little bit of momentum over from last week.

"We're looking to go back-to-back for the first time in a long time. Morecambe won't be an easy game, I think they're probably a better team than their position suggests. They've got lots and lots of threats, they play in a certain style. In terms of backing it up, we know it will be a tough game but it's something we're looking to build on.

"We'll set up in a way that we think we can hurt them, they've got a really obvious style of play that they don't go away from. It'll be an interesting match-up, it's up to us to try and identify areas where we can hurt them. Like I said before, they're a better team than their league position suggests, so it will be a tough game."

