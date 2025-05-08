Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reyes Cleary has sent Hartlepool United fans a message after the end of his loan spell from West Bromwich Albion.

The Championship winger lit up The Prestige Group Stadium with his electric displays during an impressive loan spell at Pools, winning praise from fans, teammates and the head coach alike. Sadly for Pools fans, he is unlikely to return on loan next season and has sent them a message.

He posted this message on his Instagram account: “Dear Hartlepool fans, What a time it has been for me at this football club, you have given me the platform to showcase what I can do on the pitch the connection I have built with you will never be forgotten.

“I would like to say thank you to all the players and staff for making me feel welcome from the first day I arrived and putting trust in me every time I stepped onto that pitch. Don’t be sad because it’s over. Be happy because it happened! UTP.”

Last week Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick hailed the impact of Cleary as he prepared to play the final game of his impressive loan spell - in the 1-1 draw with Forest Green on Bank Holiday Monday.

They say to never fall in love with a loan player, but most Pools fans are head over heels for the 21-year-old, who has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 20 appearances despite being deployed largely in an unfamiliar wing-back role.

Cleary signed for Pools in January following a frustrating spell at League Two side Walsall, where he found himself limited to a handful of substitute appearances as the Saddlers made a strong start to the season.

"I've got a lot of experience with loan players in terms of being on both sides of the fence," said Limbrick. "I've been at clubs as a coach when a player is loaned out, working on their development, and I've also been a manager when loan players come in.

"The thing with Reyes is that we don't actually think of him as a loan player, we just think of him as our player who's with us at the moment. I think he genuinely thinks and feels that as well.

"He's come in and been really committed to developing and getting better, improving his own game. He's fitted into the team well, he's very respectful towards all the players, especially the senior players; he really takes on board what they're saying to him.”

