1 . Mani Dieseruvwe

There was only one man in the running for the top spot this term. Dieseruvwe became just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to score 20 or more league goals in a single season, finishing with 23 in the league and 25 in all competitions. It was, by a distance, the 29-year-old's most prolific season of his career, and he was rewarded with a call up to Paul Fairclough's England C squad in March. He scored a brace, including a last minute winner, on his debut against Gateshead and has never looked back since, scoring freely all season and writing his name into the Pools history books. More than just a goalscorer, his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into the game, his impressive partnership with Joe Grey and his excellent defending at set-pieces means it's near impossible to argue against the talismanic frontman being named player-of-the-season. Photo: Mark Fletcher