1. Mani Dieseruvwe
There was only one man in the running for the top spot this term. Dieseruvwe became just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to score 20 or more league goals in a single season, finishing with 23 in the league and 25 in all competitions. It was, by a distance, the 29-year-old's most prolific season of his career, and he was rewarded with a call up to Paul Fairclough's England C squad in March. He scored a brace, including a last minute winner, on his debut against Gateshead and has never looked back since, scoring freely all season and writing his name into the Pools history books. More than just a goalscorer, his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into the game, his impressive partnership with Joe Grey and his excellent defending at set-pieces means it's near impossible to argue against the talismanic frontman being named player-of-the-season. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Joe Grey
Another no-brainer for the runner up spot this season. Having always shown plenty of promise, Grey has come into his own this term and for the first time in his career has started to find the net on a regular basis, finishing the season on 13 goals. Still only 20 but already with more than 100 Pools games under his belt, the versatile attacker has provided pace, directness and a willingness to stretch defences that his side has been otherwise lacking. Kevin Phillips seems to be getting the best out of him and supporters will be hoping he can kick on and continue to progress. Photo: FRANK REID
3. Tom Parkes
The experienced defender has played a pivotal role in transforming a Pools back line that couldn't stop shipping goals into one that, with the exception of the infamous night at Gateshead, has been extremely solid. The 32-year-old has featured 19 times since his January arrival and was instrumental as Pools kept three successive home clean sheets, scoring his first goal in the North East during the 2-0 win over Aldershot. Left-sided, comfortable bringing the ball out from the back, a leader, communicator and organiser, Parkes has made an outstanding start to his career at the Suit Direct Stadium. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Luke Waterfall
Another shrewd January signing, Waterfall has shown why he has twice led sides to promotion from the National League. The 33-year-old, who has scored once in 15 games for Pools, has formed a formidable partnership with Parkes. Excellent in the air and a threat in both boxes and, like Parkes, a player who seems to genuinely love defending. Before his arrival, Pools were frequently bullied by big number nines but since Waterfall set foot in the North East, just a fortnight after Parkes, the pair have kept the likes of Paul McCallum, Lorent Tolaj and Rob Harker quiet. Photo: Mark Fletcher
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.