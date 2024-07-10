Pools are set to travel almost 10,000 miles next season.Pools are set to travel almost 10,000 miles next season.
Hartlepool United's 10 toughest trips ahead of the new National League season

By Robbie Stelling
Published 10th Jul 2024, 14:51 BST
Hartlepool United are set to clock up the miles next season. Darren Sarll's side are due to travel almost 10,000 miles next term, including long trips to two of the new manager's former sides. Pools won just six of their 23 league games on the road last season and will have to improve on that record if they're serious about pushing for promotion. The National League, admittedly, looks more open than it has in the last couple of years, with powerhouses Wrexham, Notts County and Chesterfield now all back in the Football League, but Pools are still set to undergo some stern examinations on their travels.

Here's a look at Hartlepool United's 10 toughest trips ahead of the new National League season.

Last season's runners-up are tipped to do well again next term, having kept hold of Nicke Kabamba, who scored 25 league goals last season, and made 12 new summer signings, including former Pools promotion-winner Mark Shelton. Barnet hosted Pools on the opening day of last season, racing into a three goal lead before holding on to win 3-2. The Bees won 16 of their 23 league games at the Hive last season.

1. Barnet - Saturday, January 11th 2025

Chris Millington's well-organised outfit, who finished seventh last term, are notoriously hard to beat. The Shaymen lost just five of their 23 home games in West Yorkshire and had the best defence in the National League, conceding 50 goals; by comparison, Pools shipped 82. Halifax have retained the core of their squad and are likely to be a difficult proposition again next season. Pools were beaten 2-1 on their last visit to the Shay and haven't won there since 2018.

2. Halifax Town - Saturday, March 29th 2025

Forest Green return to the National League following successive relegations but look well-placed to revive their fortunes after a strong summer so far. The Gloucestershire outfit pinched Sean Long and Liam Sercombe from local rivals Cheltenham and secured a real coup with the signature of former Wrexham skipper Ben Tozer, who led the Welsh side to the National League title. Further Football League experience has arrived in the form of Cambridge's Adam May and Walsall's Tom Knowles. In Steve Cotterill, Forest Green have an experienced manager who knows what is required to succeed at this level, having steered Cheltenham back to the Football League earlier in his career.

3. Forest Green Rovers - Saturday, September 28th 2024

Having lost a number of last season's star performers, notably leading scorer Marcus Dinanga and metronomic midfielder Ed Francis, the Heed are something of an unknown quantity ahead of the new campaign. However, Pools will have to be careful not to dwell on the memories of last term's 7-1 humiliation, their heaviest defeat in almost three decades.

4. Gateshead - Thursday, December 26th 2024

