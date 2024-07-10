Pools are set to travel almost 10,000 miles next season.

Hartlepool United's 10 toughest trips ahead of the new National League season

Hartlepool United are set to clock up the miles next season. Darren Sarll's side are due to travel almost 10,000 miles next term, including long trips to two of the new manager's former sides. Pools won just six of their 23 league games on the road last season and will have to improve on that record if they're serious about pushing for promotion. The National League, admittedly, looks more open than it has in the last couple of years, with powerhouses Wrexham, Notts County and Chesterfield now all back in the Football League, but Pools are still set to undergo some stern examinations on their travels.