Hartlepool United's 10 toughest trips ahead of the new National League season

1. Barnet - Saturday, January 11th 2025
Last season's runners-up are tipped to do well again next term, having kept hold of Nicke Kabamba, who scored 25 league goals last season, and made 12 new summer signings, including former Pools promotion-winner Mark Shelton. Barnet hosted Pools on the opening day of last season, racing into a three goal lead before holding on to win 3-2. The Bees won 16 of their 23 league games at the Hive last season.Photo: Getty Images
2. Halifax Town - Saturday, March 29th 2025
Chris Millington's well-organised outfit, who finished seventh last term, are notoriously hard to beat. The Shaymen lost just five of their 23 home games in West Yorkshire and had the best defence in the National League, conceding 50 goals; by comparison, Pools shipped 82. Halifax have retained the core of their squad and are likely to be a difficult proposition again next season. Pools were beaten 2-1 on their last visit to the Shay and haven't won there since 2018.Photo: Getty Images
3. Forest Green Rovers - Saturday, September 28th 2024
Forest Green return to the National League following successive relegations but look well-placed to revive their fortunes after a strong summer so far. The Gloucestershire outfit pinched Sean Long and Liam Sercombe from local rivals Cheltenham and secured a real coup with the signature of former Wrexham skipper Ben Tozer, who led the Welsh side to the National League title. Further Football League experience has arrived in the form of Cambridge's Adam May and Walsall's Tom Knowles. In Steve Cotterill, Forest Green have an experienced manager who knows what is required to succeed at this level, having steered Cheltenham back to the Football League earlier in his career.Photo: Getty Images
4. Gateshead - Thursday, December 26th 2024
Having lost a number of last season's star performers, notably leading scorer Marcus Dinanga and metronomic midfielder Ed Francis, the Heed are something of an unknown quantity ahead of the new campaign. However, Pools will have to be careful not to dwell on the memories of last term's 7-1 humiliation, their heaviest defeat in almost three decades.Photo: Getty Images
