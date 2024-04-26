Endured a difficult start to his season-long loan spell and had to play second fiddle to Joel Dixon for large parts under John Askey. Was given his chance in September but, despite keeping a clean sheet at Dagenham & Redbridge, failed to really make the position his own and was out of the team again the following month. Had to be patient and was finally given another chance in March under new boss Kevin Phillips, one of his footballing heroes, which he grabbed with both hands. His return to the side against Southend was the first of three successive home clean sheets, with Pools having kept just one in 14 months before that. He made some spectacular saves in visits to Eastleigh and Dorking and looked much more assured and commanding than he had done in the early part of the campaign. With his contract set to expire at his parent club, time will tell if he's done enough to earn a permanent deal at the Suit Direct Stadium. Photo: Mark Fletcher
A National League promotion-winner with Barrow back in 2020, Dixon has failed to rediscover the confidence he seems to have lost after a big move to Bolton didn't quite work out. Was preferred to Pete Jameson for the first six league games and had another run in the side between the end of October and beginning of March but has never looked particularly comfortable or confident, albeit he wasn't helped by an ever-changing and shaky back line in front of him. His kicking and command of his area have lacked conviction but Poolies will be hoping he can get back to his best form after the summer break. Photo: Frank Reid
Endured a torrid start to the season and never appeared quite comfortable with the weight of the captain's armband. Things were made more difficult for the 29-year-old by the fact he was asked to rotate between a number of different positions on the left side of a defence lacking in structure and confidence. The former York and Darlington man seemed to become the subject of particular criticism, especially after missing a spot-kick as Pools exited the FA Trophy to National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough. However, after the captaincy reverted back to the returning Nicky Featherstone and he was allowed to settle in his favoured position at left-back, first under caretaker Lennie Lawrence and then under new boss Kevin Phillips, he has begun to get back to his best. Still perhaps not providing as much in an attacking sense as he once did, he has been solid, reliable and, even when times were tough, has never shied away from the challenge. Photo: Mark Fletcher
After impressing in the second half of the previous campaign following a move from rivals Darlington, a lot was expected of the 23-year-old and he made a flying start to the new season. Lining up on the right of a back three, his pace offered Pools so much in both an attacking and defensive sense. After starting all of the first five games, he sustained a season-ending ACL injury at the end of the bank holiday win over Fylde in August and Pools have struggled to replace him ever since. Despite having little time to show what he can do, he has been a big miss and should hand Kevin Phillips a major boost when he returns next season. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022
