1 . Pete Jameson: C+

Endured a difficult start to his season-long loan spell and had to play second fiddle to Joel Dixon for large parts under John Askey. Was given his chance in September but, despite keeping a clean sheet at Dagenham & Redbridge, failed to really make the position his own and was out of the team again the following month. Had to be patient and was finally given another chance in March under new boss Kevin Phillips, one of his footballing heroes, which he grabbed with both hands. His return to the side against Southend was the first of three successive home clean sheets, with Pools having kept just one in 14 months before that. He made some spectacular saves in visits to Eastleigh and Dorking and looked much more assured and commanding than he had done in the early part of the campaign. With his contract set to expire at his parent club, time will tell if he's done enough to earn a permanent deal at the Suit Direct Stadium. Photo: Mark Fletcher