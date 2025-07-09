Hartlepool United's 2025/26 National League fixtures revealed

Hartlepool United are set to make the long trip to Yeovil on the opening day of the National League season on Saturday, August 9 after the fixtures were published.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools began the 2024/25 campaign against the Glovers, securing a hard-fought 1-0 at Huish park despite their coach breaking down on the journey to Somerset. Mark Cooper's side, who finished 18th last season, are under new ownership after Dubai-based entrepreneur Prabhu Srinivasan bought the club from the controversial Martin Hellier in May.

New manager Simon Grayson's first home game will be against Braintree on Saturday, August 16, before Pools travel to Altrincham on Tuesday, August 19, host Woking on Saturday, August 23 and make the trip to Southend on bank holiday Monday, August 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools travel to Gateshead on September 23 and visit rivals Carlisle on October 1 before hosting York on October 4 in what promises to be a big fortnight for Simon Grayson's side.

Pools are set to begin their new National League campaign with a long trip to Yeovil for the second year in a row. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools host newly promoted Scunthorpe on Boxing Day and travel to Rochdale, who signed Anthony Mancini and Mani Dieseruvwe last week, on December 30.

Gateshead are the visitors on January 20 while Pools make the much-anticipated trip to York on Wednesday, February 11.

Pools will make the 878-mile round trip to Truro City - who won promotion to the National League for the first time in their history under former Pools boss John Askey - in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools will finish the season with a trip to Boston United on Saturday, April 25. The club were linked with a move for Boston boss Graham Coughlan last month, while former Pools midfielder Greg Sloggett signed a permanent deal with the Pilgrims earlier this week after impressing on loan at the back end of last season.