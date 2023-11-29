Hartlepool United's academy and women on differing ends of late drama
Ian McGuckin’s side endured a sticky spell in October after they were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup by Guiseley before suffering a heavy defeat to the young Mariners back in league action.
Since then, however, Hartlepool’s academy have rediscovered their form with an impressive cup victory over league leaders Burton Albion before a return to winning ways in the league with a recent win over Notts County thanks to Euan McBride’s last gasp winner.
McGuckin might have feared the worst for his young Pools side when the Magpies took the lead with less than two minutes on the clock thanks to Charlie Gill’s early strike.
Pools, however, did not let that early setback impact them as they created a number of opportunities to level the scores before finding their equaliser at the beginning of the second half when Chris Lynn levelled with a fine free kick.
McGuckin’s side pressed for a winner but were almost caught out when Gill hit the post midway through the half before Pools did find their winner deep into stoppage time as McBride met Eddie Omerod’s through ball to finish well at the near post.
Pools’ academy are currently third in the division with two more fixtures to play in 2023 against Huddersfield Town before a significant clash with Mansfield Town.
But where there was late joy for Hartlepool's academy, there was late despair for Hartlepool United Women who suffered a narrow defeat to Barnsley.
Craig Bage’s side produced a gritty display against a Barnsley side in the top half of the North East Premier Division before Maddison Roye snatched all three points at Grayfield’s with a strike four minutes from time.
Pools had to ride their luck in the first half with the Tykes spurning a number of opportunities, including hitting the post, as they found goalkeeper Lauren Ranson in inspired form.
But Ranson, despite her player of the match display, was unable to prevent Roye's fine effort from finding the back of the net in the closing stages as Bage’s side remain with just one win in their challenging return to the Premier Division this season.