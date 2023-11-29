Hartlepool United’s academy continued to put October’s 7-0 defeat to Grimsby Town behind them with victory over Notts County back in the EFL Youth Alliance league.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian McGuckin’s side endured a sticky spell in October after they were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup by Guiseley before suffering a heavy defeat to the young Mariners back in league action.

Since then, however, Hartlepool’s academy have rediscovered their form with an impressive cup victory over league leaders Burton Albion before a return to winning ways in the league with a recent win over Notts County thanks to Euan McBride’s last gasp winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGuckin might have feared the worst for his young Pools side when the Magpies took the lead with less than two minutes on the clock thanks to Charlie Gill’s early strike.

Hartlepool United's academy scored a late win over Notts County while Hartlepool United's Women suffered late defeat against Barnsley.

Pools, however, did not let that early setback impact them as they created a number of opportunities to level the scores before finding their equaliser at the beginning of the second half when Chris Lynn levelled with a fine free kick.

McGuckin’s side pressed for a winner but were almost caught out when Gill hit the post midway through the half before Pools did find their winner deep into stoppage time as McBride met Eddie Omerod’s through ball to finish well at the near post.

Pools’ academy are currently third in the division with two more fixtures to play in 2023 against Huddersfield Town before a significant clash with Mansfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But where there was late joy for Hartlepool's academy, there was late despair for Hartlepool United Women who suffered a narrow defeat to Barnsley.

Craig Bage’s side produced a gritty display against a Barnsley side in the top half of the North East Premier Division before Maddison Roye snatched all three points at Grayfield’s with a strike four minutes from time.

Pools had to ride their luck in the first half with the Tykes spurning a number of opportunities, including hitting the post, as they found goalkeeper Lauren Ranson in inspired form.