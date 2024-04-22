Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jameson, who turned 31 on Sunday, endured a challenging start to life at the Suit Direct Stadium, beginning the season as number two to Joel Dixon before losing his place after a spell in the side in October, but has been in stellar form since returning to the starting XI last month.

The former York and Darlington goalkeeper, who played 20 times for Pools this term, ensured his side held on to all three points in Surrey with a string of superb saves late on, notably to deny Alfie Rutherford and Charlie Carter.

With his contact at parent club Harrogate set to expire this summer, Jameson has openly professed his desire to earn a new, permanent deal with Pools and his performances since his recall ahead of a 0-0 draw with Southend, one of three clean sheets in nine matches, have certainly given the coaching staff some food for thought.

Jameson commanded his area well and made a string of excellent saves in Surrey.

And Sweeney admitted he’d been impressed with how the experienced stopper responded, shrugging off a difficult start in-between the sticks to finish as one the outstanding performers at the tail end of the campaign.

"He’s been great,” he said.

"It’s been frustrating for both goalkeepers. Joel started the season, Pete then comes in, Joel comes back and then Pete gets another chance.

"Sometimes, the flip-flopping is not necessarily due to individual performances, it’s just that lots of goals were going in and we felt we had to try something.

"It’s not easy for goalkeepers, there’s only one position, you’re either playing or you’re not playing.

"I think Pete’s been excellent since he’s come in.

"He’s been really steady, and he’s probably been good value for at least two or three points over the last six weeks.”