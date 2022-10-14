Hartlepool United's chief operating officer pleased to start re-engagement process with supporters

Hobin recently declared his stance in that he felt the club had taken a backwards step of around six months when speaking ahead of Hartlepool’s fixture with Gillingham last month.

The club’s chief operating officer admitted to ‘the unison’ between the club and supporters, and the cohesion between the football department and the stadium staff as ‘broken’ with the fan forum event hopefully a step back in the right direction to rebuild that rapport with supporters and club staff.

Hartlepool United chief operating officer Stephen Hobin was one of a number of the club's hierarchy present at the fan forum event. Picture by FRANK REID

A panel of the club’s hierarchy, including Hobin, chairman Raj Singh, senior advisor Lee Rust, financial director Jonathan Rook, head of operations Rose Stoker and interim manager Keith Curle were quizzed by supporters on matters at the club - with a second fan forum event pencilled in for early 2023.

“It’s very important that we start engaging like this with fans more often,” Hobin said when addressing those in attendance at the club’s 1908 lounge.

“I think one of the questions which came in from the [HUFC] Trust was regarding the fan-led review and part of the fan-led review was about engaging more with the supporters and this is a starting point for us that we should certainly look to do more of.

“It’s been a long time coming, 2018 I believe was the last time - long before my time and quite a few people on this board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United's Chairman Raj Singh gave his thoughts at the club's fan forum event at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools chairman Singh also added of the event: “I think it’s nearly five years since I first came into the club and one thing I promised to the fans was that I’d be an open book and be honest with everybody.

“As much as we can share all the information, we will - and I think we’ve done that. This is another gathering to let fans know what is going on at the club.”