Interim boss Curle opened up the club’s fan forum event at the Suit Direct Stadium by exclusively confirming the addition of 33-year-old Robinson who will be available for selection for Pools’ trip to Harrogate Town this weekend subject to EFL clearance.

Robinson, says Curle, turned down offers elsewhere to complete a move to the North East having had spells training with Mansfield Town and Burton Albion in recent weeks after his contract with Bradford City expired at the end of last season.

The well-travelled forward has represented a host of clubs in the EFL including the likes of Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Millwall and Lincoln City with Curle confident Robinson’s pedigree will benefit the rest of the squad.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Theo Robinson on a free transfer. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"He’s played over 150 league games, he’s scored over 100 goals. He’s an experienced player who knows the division,” Curle explained at the fan forum event.

"He’s got a personality. He knows where the goal is. He’s got experience and I think he can get the best out of other players in and around him. He’s got a good understanding of the game.”

Curle added: “He’s been training with Mansfield and Burton Albion - they weren’t able to agree a contract at those two football clubs.

Hartlepool United interim manager Keith Curle confirmed the signing of ex-Bradford City striker Theo Robinson at the club's fan forum event at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"I’ve known him previously and Colin West has worked with him previously at Southend.

“I had a couple of conversations with him - he knows exactly what I want from him, not only in the changing room but on the pitch as well.

"He anticipates in and around the box and with some of the opportunities we’ve had recently, with the ball bouncing around the box, we just need that centre-forward to put the ball in the back of the net.”

