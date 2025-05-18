Hartlepool United's contract situation assessed as takeover drags on

Time is running out for Hartlepool United to publish their retained list.

Pools will need to announce their retained list by next Saturday, May 24. Yet with the takeover situation still ongoing and the club remaining in a sort of limbo, it's hard to see exactly what Pools are in a position to do.

Last season, the club came under fire for dragging their feet when it came to the publication of the retained list, taking a fortnight. That was due to the bizarre decision to replace manager Kevin Phillips with outspoken former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss Darren Sarll a week after the end of the campaign. Although Phillips had often spoken of his plans for a summer shake up as the 2023/24 season drew to an underwhelming close, Pools had other ideas and appointed Sarll in a surprising change of direction. Sarll had been the favourite for the job in January prior to the appointment of the former Sunderland and England star and it later came to light that he might well have been lined up in advance; Sarll eventually ran the rule over the retained list less than 72 hours after his official appointment, releasing the likes of Tom Crawford, Callum Cooke and Josh Umerah before displaying an impressive knowledge of the squad at his unveiling press conference. Whatever the case, there were concerns that Pools were losing ground on their rivals.

Compared to the current state of affairs, however, last season's debacle makes Pools seem positively proactive. This time, in fairness, the club are in an impossible position following the sudden and unexpected resignation of owner Raj Singh in March. Singh placed the club back on the market - to what extent it had ever really been on, or indeed off the market over the preceding couple of years remains unclear - and announced his intention to pull his funding at the end of the season, which concluded following a 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers on May 5. Although a takeover deal, led by Hartlepool-born businesswoman Shelley Hammond, is believed to be edging towards a conclusion at long last, it was initially hoped that the club would have changed hands weeks ago. Now, Pools look likely to be playing catch-up throughout the summer - providing, of course, that a deal does indeed go through.

Talismanic frontman Mani Dieseruvwe is one of a number of high profile players at risk of leaving the Prestige Group Stadium on a free this summer. Picture by Frank Reid.

The latest club update, published on Saturday afternoon, revealed that the board were "starting to implement some planning for next season". Although it's unclear exactly what areas Pools are focusing on, that seems to be a sensible and logical move. It goes without saying that one of the key areas of concern is the playing squad, with Pools running the risk of losing a number of their most high profile players as well as missing out on a host of transfer targets.

So, the threat for Pools is twofold - and the longer the takeover drags on, the more challenging it will become for the club to assemble a competitive squad next season. On the one hand, Pools are at risk of losing the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron as well as a number of other influential players. If Anthony Limbrick's squad is gutted this summer, then new owners will have a mountain to climb over the coming months. Equally, Pools will in all likelihood, theoretically at least, have a rough idea of some of their potential transfer targets. Yet those could all be snapped up by the time a deal goes through.

Defender David Ferguson confirmed after the season-ending draw with Forest Green that meetings with the club were planned following the conclusion of the campaign. While there must have been more than a few ifs, buts and maybes littered throughout the conversations, it seems sensible for Pools to be as proactive as possible; after all, the club will need to move quickly if and when a takeover does get over the line at long last.

Pools do already have some players under contract ahead of the 2025/26 season. January arrivals Jamie Miley, who has made a bright start to life at the Prestige Group Stadium, and Sam Folarin both signed 18-month deals. Likewise, Tom Parkes, one of his side's outstanding performers last term, and Adam Smith penned new contracts at the beginning of the year. Veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who will turn 37 in September, is also understood to have signed.

Then, there are a number of no-brainers, players Pools would clearly love to keep. Foremost among them are Mani Dieseruvwe, who has scored 43 goals in 88 Pools appearances, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron. All three appear settled in the North East, with Sheron and his wife Charlotte welcoming their second child, Ollie, in March. Yet the popular trio are all out of contract at the end of the season and are certain to leave unless Pools can rush a takeover deal through and hastily offer new contracts. Even then, that might not be enough to keep them at the Prestige Group Stadium - Dieseruvwe admitted he wants the club's ambition to match his own, while Grey said he was "not 100 per cent sure" where his future lay - but it would at least give Pools a chance. Replacing Dieseruvwe's goals, Grey's determination and energy and Sheron's reliability all in the same summer would be a daunting task indeed.

Equally, there are a number of players who are almost certain to leave this summer. Defender Manny Onariase, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Maidenhead, announced his departure on X earlier this month. The likes of Kieran Wallace, Joel Dixon and Jack Robinson, who have all suffered serious injuries, look destined for the exit while Greg Sloggett seems sure to leave having seen out the campaign on loan at Boston.

Other than that, Pools are unlikely to be too keen on having to make wholesale changes. David Ferguson, for all he has divided opinion among fans, has been a reliable and consistent presence on the left side of defence and is passionate about and committed to the club; the 30-year-old told BBC Radio Tees Sport he was eager to remain at Pools for another season. Billy Sass-Davies impressed towards the end of the season and looks well-placed to nail down a spot in the side next term. Teenagers Louis Stephenson, for all he has endured a hit-and-miss campaign, and Campbell Darcy can feel confident they've done enough to earn new deals and will be hoping to press their first team claims next season.

That leaves Jack Hunter, Dan Dodds, Luke Waterfall, Gary Madine, Adam Campbell, Anthony Mancini and Luke Charman. In all probability, there are decisions to be made over all seven. Hunter has had an unspectacular first season in the North East but has proven himself versatile and produced a number of impressive performances at centre-half; it would be a surprise if Pools didn't attempt to keep hold of him. Dodds has endured a torrid campaign, struggling for both form and fitness, but could well be offered a new deal thanks to his previous exploits and considerable potential. The same goes for Mancini, who has so much talent but will need to prove he can cope with the rigorous demands of the relentless National League or risk falling into footballing obscurity. Madine has been a welcome addition on and off the pitch, although seven of his eight goals came in a prolific nine-match run over the festive period. Charman has shown some positive signs but needs to add some end product to his game, while both Waterfall and Campbell have had difficult seasons and could be set to look for pastures new.

Head coach Anthony Limbrick will be hoping he has some decisions to make over the next week or so. If a takeover doesn't go through, then it could well be taken out of his hands, with Pools powerless to prevent their rivals from luring many of their prize assets away from the North East. All being well, however, and Pools should still stand a reasonable chance of keeping hold of at least some of their stars. The current squad has underperformed this season but does still appear to have the makings of a competitive group. Pools will need to act fast to keep at least the core of it together, or risk facing yet another challenging rebuilding project.