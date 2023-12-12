It was a day to remember for Hartlepool United’s academy defender Louis Stephenson after he scored his first goal for the club in Saturday’s 5-1 win over City of Liverpool in the FA Trophy.

Stephenson came on as a late substitute for John Askey’s first team to help see out their third round tie on Merseyside but the teenager did more than that as he marked the occasion with a memorable first goal for the club.

Stephenson arrived late into the penalty area deep into second half stoppage time to meet Joe Grey’s pass before executing a perfect first-time finish into the bottom corner in front of the travelling Hartlepool supporters to cap a significant moment in his young Pools career.

Stephenson was one of a number of the club’s academy players to have made the trip to Bootle and was the one player from Ian McGuckin’s young side to be handed a place on Askey’s bench for their FA Trophy tie. Stephenson is no stranger to the first team environment having been called up a handful of times last season under previous manager Keith Curle who handed the teenage defender his debut in the FA Cup tie with Harrogate Town last year.

Stephenson and his academy team-mates have been performing well in the youth alliance league this season and he was rewarded with his first appearance under Askey when coming on as a late substitute and marking the occasion with a goal to cap a solid afternoon for Pools, with Askey reserving praise for the young defender.

"It doesn’t come any better than that, with his first touch,” Askey said of Stephenson’s first goal for the club.

"It was nice to get him on the pitch and for him to score was a bonus. As a football club it’s important we all feel as one and since I came in that’s what I’ve been trying to do, include everybody.

Louis Stephenson scored his first Hartlepool United goal in the 5-1 FA Trophy win over City of Liverpool. Picture by FRANK REID

"We’ve got one or two decent lads in the youth team and they’re doing well this season. It’s a big jump from that level to conference football but you never know until you’re given a chance sometimes.