The match at Victoria Park was recently moved to take place on Saturday, May 29 to allow all competing National League sides to kick-off at the same time on the final day of the 2020-21 campaign.

Now another alteration has taken place with all National League sides kicking off at 12:30pm opposed to the usual 3pm.

The fixture is also set to mark the return of fans to Victoria Park for the first time this season as Hartlepool look to make a Football League return after a four year absence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An earlier kick-off time could also work in Pools’ favour as they host a part-time Weymouth outfit who will have to make a 732-mile round trip potentially on the day of the game.

The Terras were also understood to be opposed to the initial rescheduling of the game from April 24 to the final day of the campaign.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

The players mark the death of HRH Price Philip during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Notts County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 10th April 2021. (Credit: Chris Booth | MI News)

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.