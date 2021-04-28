Hartlepool United's final day match against Weymouth has kick-off time changed with fans expected to return to Victoria Park
Hartlepool United’s final day match at home to Weymouth has had its kick-off time changed.
The match at Victoria Park was recently moved to take place on Saturday, May 29 to allow all competing National League sides to kick-off at the same time on the final day of the 2020-21 campaign.
Now another alteration has taken place with all National League sides kicking off at 12:30pm opposed to the usual 3pm.
The fixture is also set to mark the return of fans to Victoria Park for the first time this season as Hartlepool look to make a Football League return after a four year absence.
An earlier kick-off time could also work in Pools’ favour as they host a part-time Weymouth outfit who will have to make a 732-mile round trip potentially on the day of the game.
The Terras were also understood to be opposed to the initial rescheduling of the game from April 24 to the final day of the campaign.