John Askey’s side complete their League Two campaign with a trip to Edgeley Park to take on high-flying Stockport on Monday, May 8 with kick-off at 12.30.

And the fixture at Edgeley Park has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports with Dave Challinor’s side still in with a chance of automatic promotion to League One.

Challinor’s side need to beat his former club, Hartlepool, and hope Northampton Town are unable to claim three points against Tranmere Rovers.

Hartlepool, meanwhile, will be competing in their final league fixture for the foreseeable future with the club’s relegation from League Two confirmed despite a 3-1 win over Barrow last time out.

Pools were beaten 5-0 by Challinor’s side upon his return to the Suit Direct Stadium back in December.

And the return meeting on Monday has now been selected for live broadcast at what is expected to be a sold-out Edgeley Park.