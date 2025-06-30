Gavin Skelton has left his role as Hartlepool United's first team coach, the club have confirmed.

Skelton, who spent most of his playing career in Scotland and made 200 appearances for Gretna, joined the Pools coaching staff in November following a five-year stint as assistant manager at his hometown club Carlisle, helping the Cumbrians win a memorable promotion to League One. He arrived at the same time as head coach Anthony Limbrick, and leaves less than a month after the Australian's departure.

Skelton has now returned to Brunton Park, taking over as first team coach as part of veteran manager Mark Hughes' new look backroom staff. Frankie McAvoy, who has coached at the likes of Preston, Dunfermline, Hamilton, Norwich and Hearts, has also joined the staff.

Carlisle, who suffered back-to-back relegations after finishing second bottom in League Two last term, are expected to be among the favourites when the new National League season begins in August. The Cumbrians have already been busy this summer, signing Regan Linney, who scored 23 goals for Altrincham last season, for an undisclosed fee as well as the likes of Peterborough's David Ajiboye, Shrewsbury's Morgan Feeney and Salford's Junior Luamba.

"It's an opportunity for the two new guys to come in and embrace what is ahead of us," Hughes told Carlisle's official club website.

"I haven't worked with either of them before which is a good thing from my point of view because more often than not, I've worked with guys who I have known for many years.

"That's not the case now and I think that's good for me, it gives me variety and different outlooks, so I'm looking forward to having a bit of a refresh.

"Both guys have National League experience which was a little bit of the thinking behind the appointments, but it was more so the qualities they both have.

"I met them both and I was impressed with them as people and as coaches in terms of how they came across.

"Both of them had lots of people vouching for them, saying they were good characters and very good at what they do, so I had no qualms in asking them to get involved and I'm looking forward to working with them both going forward."