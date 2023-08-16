Anthony Mancini scored his first goal for Hartlepool United in the 3-1 win over Maidenhead United. Picture by FRANK REID

Mancini, a new signing at Hartlepool this summer, has impressed supporters following a successful trial period in pre-season where manager John Askey handed him a permanent deal with the club.

The 22-year-old former Lyon, Angers, Burnley and Accrington Stanley man has started all three of Hartlepool’s opening National League fixtures this season but was able to really announce himself in the win over Maidenhead.

Pools fans had caught a glimpse of what Mancini can do in pre-season, particularly in the wins over Championship duo Middlesbrough and Sunderland, but produced a man of the match display as Askey’s side eased to back-to-back wins on home soil in midweek.

Mancini opened the scoring when being on hand to convert from Chris Wreh’s deflected effort early in the second half – a goal which set Pools on their way to a 3-1 win over the Magpies before the midfielder was substituted in the closing stages to a standing ovation from over 4,000 inside the Suit Direct Stadium.

And the Frenchman has admitted he is loving life with Pools – both on and off the pitch – following his first goal in blue and white.

"I’m very pleased. It was a great game tonight. It’s always nice to have goals as well,” Mancini told BBC Radio Tees.

"We’ll take the three points. If I can score I can score, but the most important thing is the three points, always.

"I’m feeling very, very good in this squad, on the pitch and off the pitch,” he added.

”When people are helping you off the pitch it makes you confident on the pitch as well, so I’m very happy with the squad that I’m with and I think we can do a good job this season.

"It was a great win for us. We were solid so I was happy to win because it wasn’t easy.