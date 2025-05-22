Broadcaster, presenter and Hartlepool United fan Jeff Stelling has announced his resignation as the club's honorary president.

Stelling, who helmed the popular football results show Gillette Soccer Saturday and became renowned for his unflinching support of Pools, was appointed club president in 2015.

However, the lifelong Pools fan, who now presents TalkSport's breakfast show, took to X to announce his resignation after the latest club statement, published late on Wednesday night, announced that ongoing takeover negotiations had stalled. Fans now face a challenging choice, with the board set to email season ticket holders with a view to bringing divisive owner Raj Singh, one of the most controversial figures in the club's recent history, back into the fold.

On X, Stelling wrote: "Following Raj's statement, I have resigned as president of @Official_HUFC.

"I know this is only an honorary role but it is the best way I felt I could protest against the treatment of the party trying to take control of the club.

"Supporters have been left in an intolerable position with a perceived threat to the future of the club should they not support the current owner. Let's remember it was him who wanted to stop funding the club. Yet he now seems almost affronted that others want to take over.

"Not once have I been consulted about this even though I am a shareholder. I have not met the would be buyers but I do know they have been trying to buy this club for over a year - not the actions of timewasters.

"I will always love this club and wish our fans all the best."