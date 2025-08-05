Hartlepool United's hunt for a goalkeeper goals on as Pools search for the missing piece to their puzzle

With less than a week to go until Pools begin their new National League campaign with a long trip to Yeovil, Adam Smith remains the club's only available option in-between the sticks. Picture by Frank Reid.

Manager Simon Grayson seems to be just about the only man connected to Hartlepool United who isn't concerned about his side's lack of options in goal.

As it stands, Pools are set to make the long trip to Yeovil on Saturday to begin their new National League season with Adam Smith as the club's only recognised option in-between the sticks. Smith, who signed for Pools last summer, started the 2024/25 campaign as back-up to Joel Dixon, made a handful of appearances in September but lost his place to Brad Young, before regaining the gloves and spending the second half of the season as the number one. It's safe to say it was an eventful campaign for the 32-year-old, who was also appointed the club's goalkeeping coach in October following the departure of Paul Woolston, who left to join UAE Pro League side Al Jazira.

Particularly in the months after regaining his place in the team following a strong showing against Tamworth in an FA Trophy clash in mid-December, Smith produced a number of confident performances for Pools. The experienced goalkeeper impressed with his command of his area - a refreshing contrast to Leicester loanee Brad Young, who had looked nervous whenever he had to come for crosses - and made a number of important saves. However, as the campaign drew to a close, the former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil man made a string of glaring errors leading to goals, prompting growing numbers of fans to call for a new number one.

While it was no great surprise to see Pools release the luckless Joel Dixon, who missed the majority of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, at the end of the campaign, there were one or two eyebrows raised following the departure of highly rated youngster Josh Mazfari. The 20-year-old, who kept 27 clean sheets in 42 games on loan at Redcar Athletic as the Steelmen were crowned Northern League Division One champions last term, looked in a strong position to be offered a new deal, especially after the club said they were in "ongoing contract discussions" with the goalkeeper. However, Mazfari caused a stir when he announced his departure on social media, while his dad, Steve, took to X to refute the club's initial suggestion, asserting that "Josh has not had any contract discussions with anyone at the club and no offer has been made, either verbally or in writing." Although it seems exceedingly unlikely that Mazfari, who impressed against Pools for Redcar in pre-season last month, would have been in with a realistic chance of competing for the number one shirt next season even had he been offered a new deal, the decision to allow him to leave has left Pools even shorter in the goalkeeping department.

What it all means is that Pools are running the risk of making the long trip to Yeovil with only one senior goalkeeper to call upon. If nothing changes, then presumably academy teenager Harry Conyard, who was on the bench for March's big win over Boston last season, will travel with the squad. Even as time runs out and Grayson insists there is no need to panic, it seems unlikely Pools will be prepared to take such a big risk. It would be a real surprise were Pools not to recruit a new goalkeeper before Saturday, with many fans hoping to see the club sign a new number one.

The lack of a goalkeeper doesn't seem to have been for the want of trying. Pools have had a number of different stoppers on trial this summer, although none of Adam Richardson, Will Brook or Archie Mair looked totally convincing. There had been growing calls for Pools to pursue a deal for Mair, who has decent experience compared to Richardson and Brook but looked very shaky when Pools drew with a Middlesbrough XI last week. Even so, the 24-year-old, who has turned out for the likes of Notts County, Morecambe, Gateshead and Motherwell, was more assured at the weekend as Pools concluded their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 defeat at home to South Shields, leading to speculation Pools could look to sign him this week. Nonetheless, the Scotsman has since linked up with the Professional Footballers' Association pre-season training camp, an initiative set up by the PFA last year to allow out of contract players to train, play and put themselves in the shop window, suggesting Pools have opted against pursuing a deal. Zan-Luk Leban, who was heavily linked with a move to Pools last year and became a free agent this summer following his release by Everton, has returned to his native Slovenia to sign for PrvaLiga side Celje.

The obvious choice available to Pools is veteran Paul Farman. The 35-year-old is a free agent following his release by Barrow, where he made 179 appearances, and has an excellent record in the National League thanks to a hugely successful spell with Lincoln, helping the Imps win the National League title in 2017 before playing an important role in their memorable EFL Trophy triumph in 2018. Although there had been suggestions Farman, who was born in North Shields, might have been holding out for a Football League move, the fact that the League One and League Two seasons are already underway and nothing has materialised means he might be tempted to think again. Jamal Blackman, who made 27 League One appearances for Shrewsbury last season, is also available on the free agent market.

Pools look to have had a really successful summer, welcoming 11 new signings and assembling a squad that appears to have a genuine chance of challenging for the play-offs. Recruiting a goalkeeper could well be the difference between a promotion push and another season of mid-table mediocrity.