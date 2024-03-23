Hartlepool United's Joe Grey wants to become one of the first names on the team sheet after striker continues impressive form in Eastleigh draw
The 20-year-old has been playing some of the best football of his career under Kevin Phillips and has already established himself as one of Pools' biggest attacking threats.
Grey was sorely missed during last Saturday's goalless draw with Southend after coming down with an illness but was back in the side this weekend and was a constant thorn in Eastleigh's side.
He continued his scoring form with a well-taken strike in the 20th minute following good work from Terrell Agyemang, netting his third goal in six matches.
The versatile forward brought up 100 Pools appearances earlier in the campaign but has not always been a regular in the side and flitted in and out under previous boss John Askey.
And while he's already become hugely-important to Phillips' way of playing thanks to his pace and direct running, the youngster is hoping to build on some impressive recent showings and make himself indispensable to the new boss.
"It's what I've wanted to do since I've been here at the club," he told BBC Radio Tees.
"To have consistent starting games and be looked at as one of the main players.
"I'm not saying I'm there yet but I'm trying to get there and help the team out and I'll see how many goals I can get between now and the end of the season."