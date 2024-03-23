Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 20-year-old has been playing some of the best football of his career under Kevin Phillips and has already established himself as one of Pools' biggest attacking threats.

He continued his scoring form with a well-taken strike in the 20th minute following good work from Terrell Agyemang, netting his third goal in six matches.

Versatile attacker Joe Grey is determined to build on his excellent recent form

The versatile forward brought up 100 Pools appearances earlier in the campaign but has not always been a regular in the side and flitted in and out under previous boss John Askey.

And while he's already become hugely-important to Phillips' way of playing thanks to his pace and direct running, the youngster is hoping to build on some impressive recent showings and make himself indispensable to the new boss.

"It's what I've wanted to do since I've been here at the club," he told BBC Radio Tees.

"To have consistent starting games and be looked at as one of the main players.