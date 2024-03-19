Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips admits Joe Grey's absence was keenly felt after Pools fail to score against Southend United
Grey has been one of the outstanding performers since Phillips took over and his eight league goals this season make it the most prolific campaign of his fledgling career.
Still only 20, the versatile attacker reached 100 Pools appearances this term and recent showings suggest he is beginning to realise his potential.
Phillips has brought out the best in Grey, who has two goals in his last five games, and was hoping he could continue his fine form ahead of Saturday's visit of Southend.
However the manager's plans were thrown into disarray after Grey fell ill the night before the game and the Pools boss was forced into making a late change to his team selection.
"Joe Grey was meant to be starting the game," Phillips said.
"I was going to play him on the right and get him driving at them.
"He's trained really, really well but unfortunately I lost him through illness overnight.
"I had to make a choice and bring Chay (Cooper) in and that probably wasn't his type of game.
"We need pace in the team - it's as simple as that.
"Joe was a big miss for us."
Phillips will be hoping to have Grey available for selection again on Saturday, providing he shrugs off his illness in time to travel to Eastleigh.