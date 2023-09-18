News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United's low-risk deal for ex-Manchester City and Derby County midfielder

New signing Osazee Aghatise is hoping he can continue his development with Hartlepool United after agreeing a short-term deal with the club.
By Joe Ramage
Published 18th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Aghatise has signed a month-long contract at the Suit Direct Stadium after doing enough during a trial period with the club to impress manager John Askey.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been training at the club’s Maiden Castle training base with the first team squad after being released by League One side Derby County in the summer.

Aghatise enjoyed spells with both Manchester United and City as a youngster before joining the Rams in 2019 where he was able to breakthrough and make his senior debut.

Former Derby County midfielder Osazee Aghatise joined Hartlepool United on a short-term deal. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)Former Derby County midfielder Osazee Aghatise joined Hartlepool United on a short-term deal. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Former Derby County midfielder Osazee Aghatise joined Hartlepool United on a short-term deal. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
After a number of years at Pride Park – and seeing his opportunities limited as well as struggling with one or two injuries last year, Aghatise was released at the end of the season.

But the midfielder is looking to get his career back on track with Hartlepool after coming off the bench to make his debut in the 2-0 defeat against Woking at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“I’m really excited to be here. The hard work goes on,” said Aghatise.

"They’re a good group of lads and they’re good players as well so I’m excited to add to the team and improve the team, and hopefully they’ll improve me as well.

John Askey admits it is a low-risk deal for new Hartlepool United midfielder Osazee Aghatise. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)John Askey admits it is a low-risk deal for new Hartlepool United midfielder Osazee Aghatise. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
John Askey admits it is a low-risk deal for new Hartlepool United midfielder Osazee Aghatise. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"Hopefully in my time here I get to play games and showcase my talent and show what I’ve got. I can play anywhere in the middle, I’m powerful, good at running with the ball, quick and strong. So hopefully I can add my attributes to the team.”

Aghatise’s arrival is a relatively low-risk move by Askey with the midfielder signing a deal until next month which allows Askey and his staff to assess the 20-year-old further before, potentially, extending his stay with the club.

Askey said: "I’ve seen a little bit of him, he has got ability.

"He’s only 20 so we’ve brought him in for a month to have a good look at him because there is something there.

"We’re hoping we can develop him, but we’ve not made a long-term commitment – although if he does well we’ve got a clause where we can take him for longer, so it was a no-brainer when you’ve got somebody with that potential.”

