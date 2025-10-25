The vastly-experienced John Coleman, best known for two mammoth stints in charge of Accrington Stanley, has been announced as Aldershot's new manager. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United's National League rivals Aldershot Town have announced the appointment of the experienced John Coleman as their new manager.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shots, who are 19th in the National League following an underwhelming start to the campaign, have been on the hunt for a new boss since the sudden resignation of popular manager Tommy Widdrington, who has since taken charge at National League South strugglers Eastbourne Borough, earlier this month.

The Hampshire side, who are without a win in their last five league games, have now got their man with the appointment of the veteran Coleman. The seasoned-campaigner is best known for two mammoth stints at the helm of Accrington Stanley, the first spanning between 1999 and 2012 and the second between 2014 and 2024. During his first spell at the Crown Ground, Coleman, who as a player was one of the most prolific non-league goalscorers in history, scoring more than 500 times, led Stanley from the Northern Premier League First Division to the Football League, winning three promotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having left the Lancashire side to take charge at Rochdale after twelve-and-a-half years, Coleman spent time at Southport and Sligo Rovers before returning to Accrington in 2014. During almost a decade at the helm, the 63-year-old led Stanley to the League Two title in 2018, reaching the third tier of English football for the first time in the club's entire history. The fairytale wasn't to last forever, however, and Accrington were relegated in 2023 before Coleman was sacked in March last year with his side 16th in League Two. Across his two spells, Coleman took charge of a whopping 1,098 matches.

In January this year, Coleman was announced as the new boss of League Two Gillingham but left three months later having won just two of his 14 matches, the lowest win ratio of any permanent manager in the Kent side's history. A short and unsuccessful spell with League of Ireland Premier Division club Waterford followed, with Coleman leaving last month after winning five of his 20 games at the helm.

The veteran will be hoping for better luck in charge of the Shots, who were crowned FA Trophy champions in May but are just one point above the National League relegation zone having won three of their opening 15 matches this term. Interim boss Alan Dowson is set to oversee this weekend's league clash with play-off chasing Scunthorpe before Coleman takes charge ahead of the Hampshire side's FA Cup first round trip to Weston-Super-Mare.

"First of all, all of us here at Aldershot Town Football Club want to sincerely thank Alan Dowson and James Henry for stepping up to the plate in this interim period," chairman Shahid Azeem told the Shots official club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has not been easy and they have acted with true professionalism throughout. Alan and his team will lead the Shots out this weekend, and the club are right behind them. We look forward to continuing to work with them.

"We are really excited to welcome John to the EBB Stadium. His experience at non-league and above and what he has given to the game is nothing short of remarkable."