Former Hartlepool United midfielder signs for National League North rivals

The midfielder, who made 26 appearances for Pools during an underwhelming stint at Victoria Park, has completed a love move to National League North rivals Darlington. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Paddy McLaughlin has signed for National League North rivals Darlington.

The 34-year-old, who has made 266 appearances for York across three separate spells, is celebrating his testimonial season with the Minstermen. Having been part of some of the club's biggest recent achievements, including winning both the FA Trophy and Conference play-off finals in 2012, the Northern Irishman was granted a testimonial campaign by York, his 10th season with the Minstermen. However, despite occasionally featuring on the bench, McLaughlin has yet to make an appearance so far this season and is now set to link up with National League North strugglers Darlington on a one-month loan.

The Quakers have endured a challenging campaign so far and are languishing in 17th in the league table. Having flirted with the play-offs last season, Steve Watson's side have found things much more difficult this time around and have won just three of their first 12 matches this term.

McLaughlin, who came through the ranks at Newcastle, spent time at the likes of York, Grimsby and Gateshead, where he scored 12 goals in 125 games, before signing for Pools in the summer of 2018. Despite arriving with a big reputation, the attack-minded midfielder struggled to establish himself at Victoria Park, with 11 of his 26 appearances coming from the bench. Having failed to make much of an impact at Pools, McLaughlin rejoined York on loan in January 2019 before returning to the Minstermen on a permanent basis in July.