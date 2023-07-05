The Shrimpers, who were relegated from the Football League for the first time in 100 years in 2021, narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last season when finishing eighth in the table – two points adrift of seventh placed Bromley.

Kevin Maher’s side performed admirably given they have been under a transfer embargo since September whereby they have been unable to sign any new players or offer existing players new contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club faced a winding up petition at the end of the season whilst staff have continued to go unpaid – an issue which plagued the Roots Hall club throughout last season.

SOUTHEND, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Slogans and club branding is displayed on buildings next to Roots Hall football stadium, home of Southend United Football Club, on February 16, 2023 in Southend, England. 116-year-old Southend United FC is facing a financial crisis resulting in failure to pay their staff and players. The club is on a transfer embargo and due to management problems and weak performance is losing around 2 million GBP per year. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

And, just one month away from the new National League season where Southend host Oldham Athletic in their opening fixture, players have made the decision not to resume pre-season training until they have received their pay, having gone without in June, as per a report from the Southend Echo.

The report suggests players will continue to work on their fitness away from the club whilst they consider their future at Roots Hall as concerns continue to grow around the club.