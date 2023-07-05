Hartlepool United's National League rivals face uncertainty over pay row as pre-season is halted
The Shrimpers, who were relegated from the Football League for the first time in 100 years in 2021, narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last season when finishing eighth in the table – two points adrift of seventh placed Bromley.
Kevin Maher’s side performed admirably given they have been under a transfer embargo since September whereby they have been unable to sign any new players or offer existing players new contracts.
The club faced a winding up petition at the end of the season whilst staff have continued to go unpaid – an issue which plagued the Roots Hall club throughout last season.
And, just one month away from the new National League season where Southend host Oldham Athletic in their opening fixture, players have made the decision not to resume pre-season training until they have received their pay, having gone without in June, as per a report from the Southend Echo.
The report suggests players will continue to work on their fitness away from the club whilst they consider their future at Roots Hall as concerns continue to grow around the club.
John Askey is set to take his Hartlepool United side to face Southend in the opening month of the season with Pools to travel to Roots Hall on Saturday, August 19 with the Shrimpers heading to the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday, March 16, 2024.