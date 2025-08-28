Hartlepool United's National League rivals York City have parted company with manager Adam Hinshelwood.

The surprising decision comes just four matches into the new season, with the Minstermen 12th in the National League table having won one and drawn three of their opening matches. Despite their unbeaten start, Hinshelwood's 18-month stay at the York Community Stadium has come to an abrupt end, prompting a strong response from fans, many of whom expressed their disappointment at the decision.

Hinshelwood was appointed York boss in February 2024 following a hugely successful spell with Worthing, leading the Rebels to the Isthmian Premier Division title and turning them into National League South promotion contenders. After a slow start, York were faced with the very real possibility of relegation from the National League but a strong end to the campaign ensured the Minstermen narrowly beat the drop. The summer allowed Hinshelwood the chance to assemble his own squad, while York co-owners Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla had the chance to flex their financial muscles; the Minstermen made a host of high profile signings, while Hinshelwood reuniting with the likes of Ollie Pearce, Joe Felix and Harrison Male, all of whom he'd worked with at Worthing. With Pearce scoring an impressive 31 goals in 47 games, York stormed into promotion contention last term but missed out on the title to Barnet, finishing second despite amassing an impressive 96 points. Hinshelwood's side were favourites to go up via the play-offs but, after an almost three week break between their final game of the regular season and their semi-final against Oldham, were dumped out after being thumped 3-0 by the eventual promotion-winners.

After penning an open letter to the National League and the Football League calling for the introduction of a second automatic promotion place, mother-and-son co-owners Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla splashed the cash again this summer in a bid to go one better. York made a number of statement signings to strengthen an already stacked squad, welcoming Ash Palmer and Ollie Banks, National League title-winners with Chesterfield, experienced Mansfield midfielder Hiram Boateng, former Pools man Mark Kitching, fresh from helping Oldham win promotion back to the Football League, Gateshead skipper Greg Olley and Joe Grey, who left Victoria Park after almost six years with Pools. Yet with the considerable backing Hinshelwood has been afforded, the York boss has also been under pressure to get things right. Of course, there's a long, long way to go this season and while York's start - the Minstermen have amassed six points from their first four games - has been by no means disastrous, Hinshelwood has not been afforded the patience he might have hoped for.

Well-regarded York boss Adam Hinshelwood becomes the second National League manager to be sacked this week after Mark Cooper left Yeovil on Tuesday. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"We would like to thank Adam for everything he has done for the club since his arrival early last year," Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla told York's official club website.

"We wish him nothing but the very best for the future. We look forward to announcing the new manager in due course for this next chapter for the club."

First team coach Cam Morrison has also left the York Community Stadium, with assistant manager Gary Elphick taking temporary charge.