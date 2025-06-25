Hartlepool United's National League rivals set to make surprise change in the dugout

One of Hartlepool United's National League rivals, Forest Green Rovers, are set to part company with manager Steve Cotterill, according to reports.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gloucestershire side missed out on promotion back to League Two last season after being edged out on penalties by Southend in the play-off semi-finals. According to the BBC, Cotterill, who has taken charge of the likes of Cheltenham, Burnley and Bristol City, is set to leave The New Lane despite leading Forest Green to a third placed finish in the National League. The BBC revealed that Forest Green had declined to respond when approached for comment.

According to various sources, including Football Insider's transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke, Robbie Savage is believed to be Forest Green's preferred candidate to replace Cotterill. Savage, a former Wales international, was appointed Macclesfield manager in June last year, leading the Silkmen to the National League North after winning the Northern Premier League title. According to O'Rourke, Savage is believed to be "leaning towards taking the job".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cotterill is set to leave Forest Green having won 33 of his 75 matches, giving him an overall win record of 44 per cent; that's a better record than any of the last 22 permanent Pools managers, other than promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor.