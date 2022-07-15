After several weeks of negotiations, Hartley was finally able to land further attacking reinforcements with the arrival of Umerah from National League side Wealdstone on a two-year deal.

The Pools boss has stressed the delicate nature of the transfer market this summer, particularly when it comes to strikers, but following the pre-season success over Marske United he remained hopeful a breakthrough would be made.

And Pools will now have a new No.9 within their ranks after the arrival of Umerah.

Josh Umerah is targeting the goals for success at Hartlepool United. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Umerah, 25, enjoyed a successful season with the non-league side, scoring 17 times in total, including six in the final eight games of the campaign.

Interest in Umerah has been quite significant with a number of EFL clubs monitoring his situation, while the club are also believed to have turned down several bids for the striker in May.

Umerah was contracted to the Grosvenor Vale side for the upcoming season but will now look to lead the Pools attack as Hartley aims for his side to compete higher up the League Two table.

And the 25-year-old believes he can play a key part in that, with the striker already eyeing a big haul of goals this season.

Josh Umerah completed his move to Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“I’ve been playing this position for years now and goals are literally all I crave for,” said Umerah.

“I’ve already put aims in my head about how I can help this team and how I can help the club so hopefully I’ll do it.

“I think as a striker you always have aims of scoring nearly 20 goals but I’ve broken it down in terms of what I want to achieve every six months and I’m going to go from there.”

Umerah has had spells in the Football League before with Wycombe Wanderers and as a youngster with Charlton Athletic and is keen to prove his worth now he has fired his way back to this level.

“I just want to help the team really and perform at this level because I’ve been at this level before.

“I’m happy to be back at this level so I want to prove to myself, and everyone, that I can perform at this level and do well.

“At the end of the day I just need to put the ball in the back of the net and help the team. I’m going to do my best and hopefully we’ll achieve big things.”

And Hartley will be hoping his new signing can play a big part in Pools’ success this season, much like the role Hartley played in convincing Umerah a move to the Suit Direct Stadium was the right one.

“He made it clear that they’d watched my clips and they were, as a club, hugely interested in me,” said Umerah.

“He said I’d fit the system about how we play, so when you hear those things as a player it kind of draws you closer.

“The first conversation went really well. I was impressed by the gaffer.