Hartlepool United's pre-season return date revealed

Hartlepool United players are set to return for pre-season testing on Friday, June 27 before pre-season training officially begins next Monday.

As it stands, Pools only have 11 players under contract, although the club are believed to be getting closer to adding to their squad. New manager Simon Grayson, who replaced head coach Anthony Limbrick earlier this month, said he hoped to have new additions through the door "very soon".

Pools begin their pre-season campaign on Tuesday, July 8 with a trip to near neighbours FC Hartlepool. After games against Whitby and Redcar, Pools will turn up the heat as they play host to a Rangers XI on July 20 as well as a Leeds United XI on July 26. Pools welcome Middlesbrough on Wednesday, July 30 before rounding off their warm-up campaign with the visit of National League North side South Shields on August 2.

The National League fixtures will be revealed on Wednesday, July 9 while the new season begins a month later on Saturday, August 9.