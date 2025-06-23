New Hartlepool United boss Simon Grayson believes stints coaching in India and Nepal have made him a better person - and a better manager.

The 55-year-old arrives with an impressive record in management, having led Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston to promotion in the past. However, the last of those promotions came in 2015, while more recent stints at the likes of Sunderland, Bradford and Fleetwood, as well as a return to Blackpool, ended in disappointment. Indeed, there are concerns over the fact that Grayson hasn't managed in England since 2021, while he has never taken charge of a non-league club.

Grayson has, however, still been busy in the managerial world, coaching in India and Nepal. He was appointed manager of Indian Super League side Bengaluru in June 2022 - at the time, Pools also held talks with him - and steered the Blues to the ISL title in his first season at the helm, losing out to ATK Mohun Bagan on penalties.

Having been sacked following a poor run of results in December 2023, Grayson continued his South Asian odyssey by taking over at Nepalese Super League side Lalitpur City, leading them to the title in April. By his own admission, his spell in Nepal - even more so than in India, when he was able to bring some of his own coaching staff out with him - was a step into the complete unknown.

The new Pools boss believes spells managing in India and Nepal have made him a better human being and a better manager. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Now, he is back on more familiar territory having taken charge of Pools earlier this month, replacing head coach Anthony Limbrick. Although Grayson has never managed in the National League, his son, Joe, has spent the last two seasons at Gateshead, so he's not altogether unfamiliar with the division. The likes of Nicky Featherstone and Tom Parkes, who Grayson met with last week, are expected to play a big role in helping him settle into life at Victoria Park.

Speaking to the official club website, the new Pools boss suggested his recent experiences in South Asia would stand him in good stead on his return to England.

"Those two experiences have certainly made me a better human being, but a better coach as well," he said.

"I went to India out of my comfort zone, not knowing what I was going into - and Nepal was exactly the same.

"Probably, Nepal was even harder because I went on my own, I didn't have any coaching staff, where in India I did. I didn't know about the players, I didn't know about the culture, I didn't know about anything. What it did was it took me back to my roots as a coach; you have to adapt, you have to learn and you have to go back to basics and test yourself.

"Again, that's made me a far better coach than I was when I won my last promotion at Preston 10 years ago. These things are there to test you - I mentioned the words out of my comfort zone, that's why I went. I was successful there, in both Nepal and India, and I want to come here and be successful as well."