Hartlepool United's takeover debacle: a new low for chaotic Pools

Hartlepool United fans must have spent large parts of the last few years thinking things couldn't get any worse.

It has been a difficult time to follow Pools. Just over 20 years ago, Pools were nine minutes away from winning promotion to the Championship when referee Phil Crossley made the hugely contentious decision to send Chris Westwood off following a tussle with Drew Talbot. Steven MacLean scored the subsequent spot-kick and Pools lost the game in extra time. Even now, club legend Micky Barron, who captained the side that day, admitted his memories were "tinged with a little bit of sadness".

Yet Pools fans leaving the Millenium Stadium must still have felt optimistic about their club's future. True, Pools were relegated the following season but they bounced back a year later, winning promotion to League One in 2007. After a spell in the third tier, Pools were relegated to League Two in 2013 and things have, for the most part, gone from bad to worse.

For a club that prides itself on history and tradition, the last few years will not make good reading. Ever since Ken Hodcroft and Increased Oil Recovery sold the club in 2015, Pools seem to have lurched from crisis to crisis. The likes of Gary Coxall and Pam Duxbury had neither the financial resources nor footballing acumen to run the club and Pools were soon plunged into a pit of despair; things were so bad that then-manager Craig Harrison's wife had to prepare the team's meals out of her own pocket, while in one infamous episode the laundrette held the club's home kit ransom after Pools were unable to pay their dry cleaning bill. Pools were faced with the threat of administration and even footballing oblivion when Raj Singh stepped forward, at the time as a saviour, to take over the club and pull it back from the brink.

Even by the not inconsiderable standards of Hartlepool United, the last few months have been chaotic in the extreme. Picture by Frank Reid.

Under normal circumstances, most fans would have been reluctant to allow Singh anywhere near their beloved club on account of his previous involvement with bitter rivals Darlington; Singh placed the Quakers in administration in 2012 and the club was eventually expelled by the Football Association and wound up in the High Court. Yet desperate times called for desperate measures. Pools fans swallowed their pride and any lingering doubts and welcomed Singh with open arms; for his part, the new owner committed £1.2 million in cash to stave off the threat of administration.

There have of course been some good times under Singh. Pools won promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor in 2021, reached the fourth round of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy in 2022 and looked on course to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with once again. Sadly, it was not to last.

Challinor left to return to the National League and take charge of Stockport, who he captained as a player, in November 2021. Pools appointed Graeme Lee, who did a decent job despite having to contend with the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of one of the club's greatest ever managers but was sacked with one game remaining at the end of the 2021/22 season. Pools then set about what the club insisted was to be a thorough search for Lee's successor, appointing Scottish international Paul Hartley, only for Singh to later admit to never having heard of the former Cove Rangers boss. What money Pools did spend was spent in all the wrong places; the club dished out two-year deals to players plucked from relative obscurity in Hartley's homeland who never looked like being good enough and splashed the cash on a ruinous pre-season trip to the Algarve which was called off after Pools were unable to field a team in scheduled friendlies. It was little surprise that Pools were relegated back to the National League in 2023.

Pools have continued to regress since then. Singh has appointed eight different permanent managers since Challinor's departure - none have lasted a year in the role. Pools has become a poisoned chalice, with circumstances on and off the pitch making it more and more difficult to succeed. Recruitment has been chaotic, Singh's managerial appointments seem to have lacked any sort of rhyme or reason, the pitch has steadily deteriorated while the rift between the fans and the owner is as wide as it has ever been. The club seems to have lost its soul, and with it all hope of success.

To make things even more agonising for Pools, there are a number of examples of what might have been. Challinor has been vindicated in his decision to drop back down to the National League and has led Stockport to the upper echelons of League One; Keith Curle, who Singh suggested was the best manager he'd worked with in programme notes that served no other purpose that a vain attempt to provoke Challinor prior to a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of the Hatters, has been out of work since leaving Pools. Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who were linked with a takeover bid for Pools in 2020, have since led Wrexham from the National League to the Championship while propelling the Welsh side onto the global stage thanks to their docuseries Welcome to Wrexham. A whole host of players, even those that struggled to make the grade in the North East, have gone on to bigger and better things since leaving Pools.

There have been some supremely bizarre chapters in Hartlepool United's recent history. From Dave Jones chowing down on sausage sandwiches at his first press conference after being appointed as Pools boss to Keith Curle discussing his libido in post-match interviews, the club is no stranger to chaos. Yet the latest developments have been among the most bizarre.

Although Pools has, officially at least, been up for sale since April 2023, there have been long-standing doubts about Singh's sincerity in his desire to hand over control of the club. That was until March, when he resigned the chairmanship suddenly and unexpectedly, while announcing his decision to sell the club and his determination to pull his funding at the end of the season on May 5. While deadlines were missed - the conclusion of the campaign came and went without a deal - there was a sense that talks were progressing well. Unlike in previous takeover negotiations, when Singh slammed prospective buyers as "timewasters", an interim board, believed to be little more than a mouthpiece for Singh, provided a series of updates revealing that talks were progressing well and that "acceptable offers" had been tabled. Local-born businesswoman Shelley Hammond, who had long retained an interest in the purchase of Pools and emerged as the front-runner in the latest round of talks, even took to Instagram to reveal that due diligence was "really close" to a completion.

Yet things have all come crashing down in dramatic circumstances. An update published late on the evening of May 21 suggested that talks had collapsed after a deadline to deposit the remaining 90 per cent of funds had been missed. The bullish statement also criticised "an individual", certain to be Hammond, for taking to social media to discuss the ongoing negotiations, even though her update amounted to little more than a few sentences and was clearly well-intentioned. What's more, it seemed to only tell one side of the story. While Pools were able to publish statements with little to no consultation or warning - one went live during the FA Cup final, and another during Tottenham's Europa League triumph - Hammond was silenced. That Hammond might not have agreed to the club's so-called deadlines was never mentioned.

There was more to come. Towards the end of the statement, the board revealed that Singh was willing to return to his former role for an indefinite period, but only if fans were prepared to invite him back. Season ticket holders were then asked to vote as to whether or not to call for Singh's return. The choice was stark - restore Singh to his former role, or go it alone without financial support. Again, the fact that other options might have been possible was never made clear.

In the end, the vote was as chaotic as it was opaque. Some season ticket holders complained of not having received emails with voting forms, while others who were not eligible were able to access the vote. There was no indication as to who was counting the votes, how it would be kept fair, or what level of support Singh needed. In the end, Singh returned, not exactly triumphant, with 63 per cent of the vote. The fact that 37 per cent of eligible voters were willing to risk potential administration is perhaps more telling than the 63 per cent who opted to call for Singh's return.

Pools have since published their retained list, with 10 players having already left this summer. Popular defender Billy Sass-Davies has signed for Altrincham, mercurial midfielder Anthony Mancini has been released, while Josh Mazfari's dad disputed the club's assertion that negotiations had ever been "ongoing" following the young goalkeeper's departure. Things could get even worse; the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron have all been offered new deals but look likely to leave over the coming weeks.

So, what now? Singh looks to have tightened his grip on the levers of power once again and Pools have returned to a sort of uncomfortable status quo. Head coach Anthony Limbrick remains under contract despite links with a move for former Halifax boss Chris Millington. Pools have lost ground on all of their National League rivals, while their already damaged reputation has taken another hit following the latest debacle. The summer could well be a challenging one and next season looks set to be difficult in the extreme. It's understood that Singh is set to address fans in the coming days, having sat down for a recorded interview at the beginning of the week. Hartlepool United need things to improve - and fast - to have any chance of being restored to their former glories. Fans deserve so much more.

