Pools are one of just three teams still searching for their first win of the new campaign, with a heavy Carabao Cup exit against Blackburn Rovers also on the books.

But as we head towards the final week of the transfer window, Pools are still active in the market as Hartley looks to strengthen his squad.

And, here at The Mail, we take a look at the latest state of play.

Hartlepool United's Chairman Raj Singh has targeted a play-off push for Pools this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Have Hartlepool done enough so far in the transfer window?

The early results would suggest no.

Although Pools have managed to get a couple of points on the board, performances have yielded a mixed bag so far with the holes in the squad still apparent.

And the biggest of those holes appears to be in the goal scoring department.

Josh Umerah has scored one goal since his arrival from Wealdstone this summer. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Striker Josh Umerah has been impressive since his arrival from Wealdstone for an undisclosed fee. He has led the line well in terms of being a physical presence and something of a battering ram for Pools in the final third.

But with just one goal to his name, the question remains whether he will be able to score the goals required for Pools to enjoy a successful season?

Umerah’s situation is not helped by the fact he has been drawn out of position all too frequently in search of the ball and thus not being the target man in the area to hit.

Pools’ need to be able to supply Umerah in more threatening areas remains apparent, which alone would suggest they haven’t done enough yet.

Hartlepool United are believed to have been keen on Bradford City striker Andy Cook this summer. The 31-year-old scored twice for the Bantams at the Suit Direct Stadium (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

OK, so where do Pools need to strengthen?

As mentioned, that supply chain into Umerah has been limited so far this season.

In five league games, Pools are averaging an expected goals (xG) tally of less than 1.0 at 0.8 as per data experts Wyscout and that is only boosted by their tally of 2.38 xG in the defeat at Northampton Town where they did manage to score one of their two goals this season.

It’s no secret Hartley has been trying to rectify that problem by bringing in a creative midfielder to fill that No.10 role.

But having missed out on several targets in recent weeks, including the likes of Scott Banks, who scored against Pools for Bradford recently, Stuart McKinstry who returned to Motherwell for the season and Scott Allan who completed a move to Arbroath last week, Hartley has been left frustrated.

And creative midfield is not the only area where Hartley has been left wanting, having also missed out on a number of striker targets, too.

The Mail understands Pools were, not for the first time in recent years, interested in bringing former youth striker Danny Johnson back to the club this summer before his loan move to Walsall.

And, much like Banks, Johnson gave Pools a taste of what they missed out on by firing a hat-trick against them on the opening day of the season, with the North East native already on five for the season in the league.

Pools, it is understood, are also believed to have approached Bradford over the availability of striker Andy Cook in the summer, but the 31-year-old, who scored twice at the Suit Direct Stadium, opted against a move.

Rangers winger Josh McPake is another player to have been linked with Pools, albeit Hartley was quick to shut down those reports, before he headed to Queen’s Park on loan.

But all of these missed targets disclose the areas in which Hartley is keen to strengthen.

You could also argue Pools still need to add in defence, particularly if Hartley is to favour three centre-backs.

Euan Murray’s recent injury meant Pools have reverted to a back four with the alternative being to play midfielder Mouhamed Niang as the third centre-back.

One attribute which may be beneficial to Pools if they are to bring anymore additions in would be further experience.

You can see with the likes of Johnson and Cook, who they have missed out on, they do not need any time to get up to speed in the league having been there and done it.

A number of Pools’ signings so far are either new to the division or have had little in the way of a pre-season or game time recently which means they are playing a little bit of catch-up in terms of their match fitness.

How many do you think Pools need, then?

It’s hard to put a specific number on it, with Hartley himself unsure of how many are needed.

Given what has already been mentioned, you could suggest three in another striker, a creative midfielder and another centre-back.

But that No.10 position, in particular, is a key one.

Are Pools close to any further signings and will they be permanents or on loan?

Things have certainly settled down over the last week or so following Wes McDonald’s arrival and with that there has been a noticeable change in Hartley’s demeanour.

Where previously, when asked, Hartley has hinted at Pools being close to players - twice then soon after completing deals for Mohamad Sylla and McDonald, the Pools boss said the club were no closer to any new signings ahead of the Bradford defeat.

Like most, Pools appear to be in a bit of a holding pattern heading into the final week where certain clubs allowing certain players to leave will trigger something of a domino effect in players finding new clubs for the season.

With that, you would think any deals at this stage are likely to be loan deals as opposed to permanent transfers.

Getting players out of a club for a fee at this point in the window is difficult as values can rise with club’s having little time to reinvest that money.

Do you expect any further outgoings?

When asked recently about players potentially leaving the club, Hartley did not exactly rule out the possibility when saying: “If players are not playing, they want to play.

“That happens within a football club, if you’re not playing you’re going to have players who want to try and find first team football. I may find that, I may not.”

The immediate name which jumps out is that of Tom Crawford.

Crawford, despite a fairly promising pre-season, has struggled to find his way into Hartley’s plans so far having featured for just 50 minutes from the bench in the opening five league games.

Crawford signed a new two-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium back in April, but could he be one of those to perhaps seek opportunities elsewhere if his game time is to remain limited under Hartley?

Mark Shelton is another player inherited by Hartley who has yet to feature in the league this season, with his only appearance coming in the Carabao Cup defeat at Blackburn.