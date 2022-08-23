Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools have seen a number of targets escape them lately and were given a glimpse of what they could have had in their defeat to Bradford City through midfielder Scott Banks.

The Crystal Palace youngster was a reported target for Pools throughout the summer before the 20-year-old opted for a move to Valley Parade with Mark Hughes’ side.

And Banks showed Pools what they were missing when he opened the scoring inside six minutes at the Suit Direct Stadium on his way to a fine display in the Bantams’ win.

Paul Hartley has given an insight as to why Hartlepool United have missed out on certain transfer targets this summer. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banks is one of a number of players Pools have missed out on, including the likes of Leeds United midfielder Stuart McKinstry, who returned to Motherwell on a season-long loan, and Scott Allan, who joined Scottish Championship side Arbroath.

But Hartley has suggested there are several reasons why deals could not be agreed as Pools continue their search for reinforcements.

“There’s a few reasons. Financially you’re going to get players who want to come and players who don’t, but sometimes it’s about the parent club,” Hartley explained to The Mail.

“There’s always different issues trying to get players in and it’s always been the same with negotiations.

Scott Banks was one of a number of players Hartlepool United were interested in before his move to Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“But listen, we always move on and try and get another player into the building.”

Hartley had previously said of his transfer frustration: “It’s part and parcel of football and something you have to try and get used to.

“You try and get players in, and you think you’re close, and then it doesn't happen.

“So we’ll be trying right up until the last day of the window to try and strengthen that area of the pitch where we need to strengthen.”

Hartley and his staff are currently enjoying a rare full week of preparations ahead of the trip to Leyton Orient this weekend, which will also give them time to try and add to their squad.

“It’ll be a really important week,” said Hartley.