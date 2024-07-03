Hartlepool United's trip to FC Hartlepool will provide trialists with a platform to impress
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club are set to send a Hartlepool United XI, overseen by academy manager Ian McGuckin, to the Northern League Division Two outfit this weekend.
It promises to be a memorable occasion for FC Hartlepool and is set to be watched by around 2,000 spectators.
From a Pools perspective, it will allow Sarll to assess a mix of trialists and players from the academy. It's unlikely that any of the first team squad will be involved.
"It will be heavily trialist and academy based," Sarll said.
"There's some young players from last year that have been brought back in for me to assess.
"I'm always happy to do that, they're young people and we need to give them a proper week's training with the senior team and then watch them play.
"We've had a process going on through the summer with some trialists and some games.
"We're probably at one of the final stages in terms of filtering down some options that are out there.
"Ian McGuckin will lead from the touchline, which is great for us because he's very good."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.