Hartlepool United's trip to FC Hartlepool will provide trialists with a platform to impress

By Robbie Stelling
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 09:40 BST
Hartlepool United's trip to near neighbours FC Hartlepool on Saturday is set to provide a number of trialists with a chance to impress.

The club are set to send a Hartlepool United XI, overseen by academy manager Ian McGuckin, to the Northern League Division Two outfit this weekend.

It promises to be a memorable occasion for FC Hartlepool and is set to be watched by around 2,000 spectators.

From a Pools perspective, it will allow Sarll to assess a mix of trialists and players from the academy. It's unlikely that any of the first team squad will be involved.

Sarll is set to use Saturday's pre-season opener as a chance to assess a number of players vying for a contract with the club.

"It will be heavily trialist and academy based," Sarll said.

"There's some young players from last year that have been brought back in for me to assess.

"I'm always happy to do that, they're young people and we need to give them a proper week's training with the senior team and then watch them play.

"We've had a process going on through the summer with some trialists and some games.

"We're probably at one of the final stages in terms of filtering down some options that are out there.

"Ian McGuckin will lead from the touchline, which is great for us because he's very good."

