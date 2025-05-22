Hartlepool's Labour MP Jonathan Brash hails Jeff Stelling as "a man of deep principle" following resignation
Stelling took to X to announce his resignation, writing that it was "the best way I felt I could protest against the treatment of the party trying to take control of the club."
Pools have been plunged deep into crisis following the latest club statement, which revealed that ongoing takeover negotiations, previously believed to be edging towards a conclusion, had stalled. Fans - or season ticket holders, at least - are now faced with a stark choice between calling for owner Raj Singh's return, or taking the plunge and continuing without his funding. Neither seem particularly palatable, with Singh establishing a reputation as one of the most divisive figures in the club's recent history. Season ticket holders are now set to vote, via email, to decide whether or not to welcome Singh back with more or less open arms.
Brash, a former teacher who is a Pools fan and regularly attends games, took to X to show his support for Stelling. "Jeff Stelling once more showing that he's a man of deep principle," he wrote.
It's understood that season ticket holders have now been emailed asking for their vote.
