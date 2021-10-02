Goals from Jamie Reid and Elliott Listcondemned Pools to their fourth away defeat in five away games in League Two this season.

The result also sees Hartlepool drop to 13th in the table with one win in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Following the match, Challinor said: “It re-emphasises the nature of the league in terms of ruthlessness and both penalty areas and taking your opportunities.

Dave Challinor, Manager of Hartlepool United FC. (Credit: Ian Charles | MI News)

"They’ve scored two chances and we’ve had easier opportunities to score and we’ve not put the ball in the net. That was the difference in the first half.

“I thought we started well and were in control and had half chances then all of a sudden we’re behind from a half chance from them which is clinically put away.

“We reacted quite well to that but we were behind coming in but there wasn’t a great deal in the game.

"I was disappointed with our throw ins and we conceded from that. Of all the goals we’ve conceded it’s probably one of the poorest in terms of us being responsible for it.

“The most disappointing part is not so much after that because what you need to do is to show an urgency and a desire to want to get back into the game.

"I think in those moments, too many people advocate responsibility rather than take it if I’m being honest. Feath [Nicky Featherstone] was probably the only player who kept wanting the ball and driving forward with it.

“We had opportunities to shoot in the box but ended up passing the ball. That’s not passing the ball, that’s passing responsibility and that will dictate where you can play at. Whether this is it or whether it’s below this level.

"Will [Goodwin’s] chance and Dales’ [Matty Daly’s] chance are easier than the chances they had.

“I’d be more concerned if we weren’t creating chances. But us creating chances and not putting the ball away can go on for so long but it’s now costing us games and it has to stop.”

