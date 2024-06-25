Has new manager Darren Sarll solved Hartlepool United's midfield problem?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In both Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron, new Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll looks to have made two tenacious, robust and industrious additions to a Pools midfield that was decidedly lacklustre last season. But is there still more work to be done?

Hunter and Sheron are, for the most part, midfielders in Sarll's own image; more functional than fancy and more focused on doing the often thankless, unglamorous tasks which are fundamental to a successful side.

Neither are likely to light up Victoria Park in the same way as the mercurial Anthony Mancini, but Sarll's new side is set to be built on sacrifice, dedication and commitment, qualities it would seem the new recruits have in abundance.

Sarll's style relies on structure, athleticism and a relentless press; therefore, it's no surprise to see the new boss recruit workmanlike midfielders who will be tasked with outbattling - as opposed to, necessarily, outplaying - their opponents.

Both Hunter and Sheron have a reputation for reliability - Hunter played 44 times in a Halifax team that reached the National League play-offs last season while Sheron amassed an impressive 83 league starts during his two years at Oldham.

That is likely to prove important. Sarll's brand of football is demanding and will require Pools to be one of the fittest, strongest sides in the league.

By contrast, last season's midfield was, at times, lacklustre and one-paced, while Kieran Wallace, Anthony Mancini and Callum Cooke all endured long spells on the sidelines.

Sarll's new signings might not share the creativity of Mancini, Cooke or even Tom Crawford, but the pair have the tools to provide a platform for their more forward-thinking teammates to damage opponents.

Both men, however, possess defensive attributes that Pools lacked for almost all of last term; Kieran Wallace, signed to be the new ball-winner, was limited to 21, largely underwhelming, outings while Nicky Featherstone, for all his qualities in possession, does not offer much protection to the back four.

Hunter, on the other hand, won the ball back an average of nine times per game for Halifax last season and was a regular under manager Chris Millington who, as a disciple of former Barrow boss Pete Wild, demands that his players do the dirty work.

Sheron, who could line up alongside Hunter next term, also recovered possession an average of nine times per 90 minutes, winning more than 60 per cent of his duels.

In sum, the pair possess a lot of the qualities the Pools midfield lacked last term.

Even so, neither offers too much going forward.

Sheron did, admittedly, enjoy the best goalscoring season of his career in his final campaign for Oldham, netting six times; he finished with just one more goal than Tom Crawford, who was released in April and was often criticised for his lack of attacking output.

Hunter, certainly not renowned as a goalscorer, scored once in 79 games for the Shaymen.

That shouldn't matter - their role in the side will be to regain possession, protect the back line and dominate the midfield.

However, it does mean that Sarll will need a creative outlet in the engine room.

Enigmatic Frenchman Anthony Mancini is, of course, the obvious candidate, although a lot will depend on whether or not he can put his injury problems behind him.

He might not be a natural Sarll style player - indeed, Hunter and Sheron are, on the surface, far more suited to the new manager's approach - but he has the talent, skill and vision to unlock defences.

With Hunter and Sheron keeping things tight at the base, that could free up Mancini to pull the strings further forward, although putting all his eggs in the injury prone Frenchman's basket seems like a risk Sarll will be unwilling to take.

Also on Sarll's midfield roster are Nicky Featherstone and Anthony Mancini.

Sarll professes to be a big fan of Featherstone, who was ever-present after he re-signed for the club last October but turns 36 in September and is likely to play a reduced role on the pitch after signing a deal that will see him take up a position on the coaching staff.

For all his critics, Featherstone is an intelligent, cultured footballer and having someone like Hunter or Sheron behind or alongside him could allow him to dictate the game when he does feature, something he has done so well for Pools for more than a decade.

Kieran Wallace, meanwhile, seems like something of a forgotten man and appears to be set for more time on the treatment table after he underwent surgery just before the end of the season; it's not impossible he could resurrect his Pools career, but it's unlikely he's at the forefront of Sarll's plans.

So, Sarll now has five options in midfield but hinted that he would like one more to strengthen the engine room further; in an interview on the club website, he described the midfield market as "limited in terms of quality and quantity", and it seems unlikely he'll make a move unless he's sure it's worthwhile.

The one thing it seems Pools have not yet added to the engine room is a dynamic, all-action midfielder who offers something at both ends of the pitch.

Those are, admittedly, perhaps the hardest to come by but Pools have seen a number grace the hallowed turf in the North East such as Aaron Tshibola, who now has 13 international caps for DR Congo, Gus Mafuta and, although his name is now anathema, Mo Sylla.

Pools are still, up to a point, lacking pace in midfield and a natural number eight with the running power to track back and take his side up the pitch would be a welcome, albeit perhaps fanciful, addition.

That said, Pools have added pace elsewhere - Adam Campbell and Luke Charman will stretch defences alongside Joe Grey, while the returning Dan Dodds and teenager Louis Stephenson are possessed of a great turn of foot - while a midfield of, say, Hunter, Sheron and Mancini would provide both defensive solidity and creative flair.