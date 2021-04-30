The 32-year-old striker arrived at the Spireites from Bradford City last week boasting one of the most deadly scoring records of any National League player in recent years.

During his final two and a half seasons at AFC Fylde, Rowe netted a remarkable 73 goals in 142 appearances – the majority of which came under the management of the current Pools boss.

And if any manager knows how dangerous Chesterfield’s new arrival can be, it’s Dave Challinor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Rowe of AFC Flyde celebrates with the trophy at the end of the FA Trophy Final match between Leyton Orient and AFC Fylde at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

“The thing with Rowey, he can go through games anonymously,” he told The Mail.

“But without doing anything in the game, he can pop up and smash one in from anywhere within 35-yards of the goal within a heartbeat.”

Challinor’s side will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the National League to 16 matches when they host Chesterfield at Victoria Park on Saturday (5:20pm kick-off).

Meanwhile, Rowe will be eyeing his first goal for his new club against his old manager.

"You have to be on your toes all the time and be switched on so even if he’s quiet, you have to be alert and aware that he can turn a game on its head with one moment of quality,” added the United manager.

“He scores goals from areas of the pitch where goals aren’t normally possible but in terms of stopping him, it comes down to a team emphasis and stopping him getting the ball.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.