It’s been a drawn out departure for Buster, who was confirmed to be leaving the club back in August to pursue his business interests away from football.

But such is his commitment to Pools that he has remained with the club for another two months while a suitable replacement was found.

Now that replacement has been found, Gallagher has been able to finally leave Pools on a high and with the best wishes of everyone.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor and Physio Ian Galagher during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Harrogate Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Sunday 24th October 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"He couldn't go out in a better manner if you like and that’s the pleasing thing,” Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor said.

“It almost becomes a bit of a damp squib if the game hadn’t been what we wanted and the result hadn’t been what we wanted.

"He’ll not be a stranger, he’ll be around the place and be here watching games. He goes with everyone’s best wishes, he’s a huge character who holds the football club dear to his heart so he’ll be missed.”

Gallagher’s replacement was present at Victoria Park on Saturday and will start when the squad return to training on Monday morning ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leyton Orient.

"The important thing now is that we replace which we have,” Challinor added. “Stephen, who will take over from Buster, was here [on Saturday] and I think he’ll have been quite excited by what is going on at the place at the moment. Buster will do a hand over and fingers crossed the transition is pretty seamless.”

