'Heartbroken...no loyalty': Angry Hartlepool United fans react to the news Dave Challinor wants to leave the club to join Stockport County
This is how Hartlepool United fans reacted to the news that Dave Challinor wants to leave the club to take charge of Stockport County.
Tonight, it was confirmed that Dave Challinor’s two-year spell as Hartlepool United manager looks like coming to an end when the club released a statement confirming that Challinor had notified them of his intentions to join Stockport County.
Challinor had a hugely successful spell whilst in charge at Victoria Park and naturally, this news has not gone down well with Pools fans.
Here is some of the social media reaction to tonight’s statement:
@thekidwellsy: Gutted but if he’s that happy to take a job in a lower division then onwards and upwards with a more ambitious manager Come on pools!
@ShinPadNP: Thanks for the promotion Dave, that seemed like a pipe dream before you arrived.
@Hegster1973: Such a shame. But life goes on, keep it going Pools
@Darlymore77: Heartbroken.
@Joeatkinson98Me: What he done for pools is unbelievable- but a weird decision to leave
@Perergm: Very poor no loyalty in football
@GrahamS16096424: Gone but not forgotten what he has done for the club we love .Let’s support who ever takes the job
@pirate159: Thanks for promotion Dave, sorry to see it end this way.
@MikeWaggott: Can't fault what he did for the club and the memories made, but the way he has left has left a sour taste
@Fletcherhufc: Heart broken. Gutted. Sick. Won’t be coming on here slating him though, worked absolute miracles for us. People need to take a second and be realistic. Money talks unfortunately, that’s life and that’s football. No one man bigger than the badge on the chest. We go again!
@TomHarrison92: Turn up Tuesday, Saturday and give Sweeney and the lads all the support we have
@StellingRobbie: Gutted doesn’t cut it For me Dave and his family leave Pools as legends. Gave us one of the best weekends of our lives in Bristol and some of the best football ever seen at Pools. It’s a shame these things have to end but we’ll keep going and get behind whoever comes in next.