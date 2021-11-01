Hartlepool United issue statement on Dave Challinor's exit for Stockport County

After taking training as usual on Monday morning, Challinor informed the Pools board that he wanted to leave the club to join National League side Stockport County.

Stockport made an approach for Challinor last week which Hartlepool rejected with the manager only recently signing a three year deal at Victoria Park.

Challinor then failed to play down the speculation when questioned about his future following Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient.

In just under two years in charge, the 46-year-old guided Pools back to the Football League last season and has helped the club get off to a solid start back in League Two.

Now with Challinor set to leave, first team coach Antony Sweeney has been placed in interim charge of Tuesday night's Papa John’s Trophy fixture against Everton under-21s.

Still, the departure has not been explicitly stated by the club, who are now considering legal action.

The club statement read: “Dave Challinor has this afternoon informed the Hartlepool United Board that he wants to leave and join Stockport County FC.

“This follows an approach by Stockport to the manager through his agent during the course of last week, which Hartlepool United were informed of on Friday.

“As a club we were disappointed the first approach did not come direct to the club. Also that this was so soon after Dave signed a new three year contract.

“We believed we were building something special with Dave and this squad - matched by the magnificent support the team has received, home and away.

“Therefore, we declined a request from Stockport for permission to speak with Dave on Sunday.

“However, after speaking to him again on Monday, he has verbally notified us of his intention to leave.

“Ultimately, it is crucial that the manager of our club is 100% committed to the job. Dave had made it clear he wants to leave.

“Coach Anthony Sweeney will take charge of the team for Tuesday’s fixture with Everton and for the immediate future as interim manager while the Board consider its position in relation to this matter.”

