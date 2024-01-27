'He's got pace in abundance' - Hartlepool United sign winger Courtney Senior on loan from Barnet
Winger Courtney Senior has arrived on loan from fellow National League side Barnet and is eligible to make his debut in Saturday’s 3pm home clash with York City.
Croydon-born Senior, 26, told the Pools website: "I'm very excited to be here. The move came about quite quickly and I can't wait to get going.
"Hartlepool is a big club and I don't think they are where they should be, so hopefully I can make an impact and help the team rise up the table."
Senior has played eight times for Barnet this term and arrives at the Vic following a loan spell at National League South side Yeovil Town.
He previously had spells with Newport County and AFC Wimbledon after making his name at Colchester United.
His arrival follows the Thursday signings of Grimsby Town pair Luke Waterfall and Otis Khan.
Centre-half Waterfall has completed a permanent deal until the end of the season while winger Khan is on loan until May.
New head coach Kevin Phillips told the club’s website: "I'm pleased to bring Courtney to the club.
"We've needed pace in the team and he's got that in abundance. He's a typical winger who likes to take people on. He's a threat and he'll frighten defenders."