'Hopeful of an agreement in the coming days - Hartlepool United takeover talks latest

The Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust (HUST) initially announced just before Christmas that negotiations were planned for this month.

Pools have since confirmed that “open and frank” discussions took place at a meeting last Friday and that the trust was expected to come back to the club early this week.

HUST has now said in its own statement: “There are ongoing negotiations and, as we have throughout the process, we’re working hard to reach a conclusion that works for all parties as swiftly as possible.

"Since the consortium was formed we’ve met every deadline and are hopeful about reaching an agreement on the club’s future in the coming days.

"We have an offer on the table and remain open to discussions with the club at any time.”

HUST also addressed supporter questions about the background and finances of the consortium members.

Its statement continued: “Some supporters have asked about the identity of the consortium members and whether they have the combined financial strength to take the club forward.

"We can assure you that they have. All are successful in their field – areas of expertise include bio-fuels, training provision, soccer schools and fitness facilities, sport and investment in distressed companies.

“We’re convinced that we have a group which is capable of creating a community club that the town, and every supporter, can feel proud of and be part of.

"It is time for our club to rise and we’re hoping that rise can start soon.”

For further updates on the talks, keep logging on to www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk.