Greg Sloggett, Hartlepool United's fifth summer signing, has made an instant impact in pre-season. So, where does the Irish midfielder fit into Darren Sarll's side?

The 28-year-old's arrival last week rather crept under the radar, with Sloggett becoming Sarll's third new addition in central-midfield following an underwhelming spell with Cheltenham, his first taste of football in England, during which he was reduced to just one start and one substitute appearance.

However, the success of a certain Gavan Holohan, who arrived from Waterford and went on to score 21 goals in 106 appearances, helping Pools win promotion back to League Two, as well as Sloggett's strong start to life in the North East, has Poolies hoping that their new Irish midfield could recreate some of Holohan's heroics and help them return to the Football League again.

The general consensus was that new recruits Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron, two robust, tenacious and workmanlike midfielders with impressive National League experience, were set to line up alongside one another ahead of the back four, providing a platform for Sarll's considerable attacking talent to hurt opponents.

The news of Sloggett's arrival rather crept under the radar but the Irishman has made an instant impact and impressed against South Shields, creating two of his new side's goals and producing an outstanding box-to-box performance.

The new boss told the Hartlepool Mail that he'd been recruiting with either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3- formation in mind but, when Pools set out in the former for their midweek visit to National League North outfit Scarborough, albeit opting for an unfamiliar pairing of Sheron and player-coach Nicky Featherstone, something didn't seem quite right.

Indeed, Pools were much improved for Saturday's trip to South Shields when a midfield three of Sloggett, Hunter and Sheron dominated in the engine room, with Sloggett in particular impressing, creating two of the goals as the visitors blitzed their hosts, scoring five times in the first 45 minutes.

Sloggett, who helped University College Dublin win promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division and made 160 appearances for Dundalk, including 16 in the Europa League, looks to have added something a bit different to the Pools midfield, with his broad-shoulders, running power and energy making him, perhaps, the most naturally box-to-box midfielder Pools have on their books.

It now remains to be seen whether Sarll will have to re-think his side ahead of the National League opener on August 10th, a long trip to Yeovil.

Of course, it seems as though Sloggett, like the other four new faces to have arrived at Victoria Park so far this summer, had been on Sarll's radar for some time, so he could always have been in his plans but, even so, given the attacking talent available to the new boss, it seems likely he had been planning to use two central-midfielders behind three attackers and, of course, Mani Dieseruvwe.

Sarll might now consider fielding a trio of midfielders, or he could opt to leave out one of his new recruits - competition for places is, it goes without saying, a good thing.

The other thing to take into consideration is how Sarll will fit all of his attacking options into his side; if he settles on an extra midfielder for the visit to newly-promoted Yeovil's Huish Park, then it will have to come at the cost of a forward player.

Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 25 goals last season and bagged his first ever Pools hat-trick at the weekend, and Adam Campbell, who has dropped down two divisions to sign for Sarll's side, must be dead certs.

That leaves Joe Grey, who should be difficult to leave out after his 13 goals last season, Anthony Mancini, who has responded well to Sarll's warning that he must earn his place in the side, Luke Charman, who is probably down the pecking order after struggling with a back injury but does give Pools something different coming in from the left, and teenager Max Storey.

Realistically, at least two of those will be disappointed come August 10th. Three if Sarll does indeed select an additional midfielder.

One, understandable, cause for concern among supporters is a lack of squad depth, so these are headaches Sarll will surely welcome.