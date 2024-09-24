How out of sorts Pools could line up ahead of midweek visit of promotion-chasing Rochdale.How out of sorts Pools could line up ahead of midweek visit of promotion-chasing Rochdale.
How Hartlepool United could line up against promotion-chasing Rochdale

By Robbie Stelling
Published 24th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to end a run of five home games without a win when they host high-flying Rochdale on Tuesday night. Pools, who have failed to score in four of their last five matches at the Prestige Group Stadium, slipped to 15th in the National League following Saturday's narrow defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge, with supporters booing their side at full time. The pressure is beginning to build on Pools, who need to turn things around sooner rather than later but can expect a stern examination from a Dale side who will arrive in the North East in fifth in the National League despite losing their last two games. Here's how Pools could line up.

Our Pools writer is backing Darren Sarll to make changes for the midweek visit of Rochdale - do you agree?

Will be determined to keep out Dale striker Devante Rodney after conceding to two former Pools forwards in the last two games. Had a good game on Saturday and produced one superb save to deny Harry Phipps five minutes into the second half. Continues to do enough to maintain his place ahead of Leicester loanee Brad Young.

Will be determined to keep out Dale striker Devante Rodney after conceding to two former Pools forwards in the last two games. Had a good game on Saturday and produced one superb save to deny Harry Phipps five minutes into the second half. Continues to do enough to maintain his place ahead of Leicester loanee Brad Young.

Was his side's best performer at the weekend and offered a real threat going forward. Tuesday night promises to be a real test of his fitness, his second start in four days after missing over a month through injury. His return and impressive form have been one of the only bright spots from a difficult period for Pools.

Was his side's best performer at the weekend and offered a real threat going forward. Tuesday night promises to be a real test of his fitness, his second start in four days after missing over a month through injury. His return and impressive form have been one of the only bright spots from a difficult period for Pools.

Was signed as cover but has featured in all but one of his new side's games so far and has grown in stature as the campaign has progressed. Hard to fault him and he deserves to retain his place in spite of skipper Luke Waterfall's return from suspension.

Was signed as cover but has featured in all but one of his new side's games so far and has grown in stature as the campaign has progressed. Hard to fault him and he deserves to retain his place in spite of skipper Luke Waterfall's return from suspension.

Could come back into the side after serving a four match ban, his second suspension of the season. The skipper will be determined to put things right after a nightmarish start to the campaign. His return would allow Tom Parkes to shift to left-back to cover for the suspended David Ferguson.

Could come back into the side after serving a four match ban, his second suspension of the season. The skipper will be determined to put things right after a nightmarish start to the campaign. His return would allow Tom Parkes to shift to left-back to cover for the suspended David Ferguson.

