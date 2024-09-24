How out of sorts Pools could line up ahead of midweek visit of promotion-chasing Rochdale.

How Hartlepool United could line up against promotion-chasing Rochdale

Hartlepool United are bidding to end a run of five home games without a win when they host high-flying Rochdale on Tuesday night. Pools, who have failed to score in four of their last five matches at the Prestige Group Stadium, slipped to 15th in the National League following Saturday's narrow defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge, with supporters booing their side at full time. The pressure is beginning to build on Pools, who need to turn things around sooner rather than later but can expect a stern examination from a Dale side who will arrive in the North East in fifth in the National League despite losing their last two games. Here's how Pools could line up.