Our Pools writer is backing Darren Sarll to make changes for the midweek visit of Rochdale - do you agree?
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Will be determined to keep out Dale striker Devante Rodney after conceding to two former Pools forwards in the last two games. Had a good game on Saturday and produced one superb save to deny Harry Phipps five minutes into the second half. Continues to do enough to maintain his place ahead of Leicester loanee Brad Young. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Was his side's best performer at the weekend and offered a real threat going forward. Tuesday night promises to be a real test of his fitness, his second start in four days after missing over a month through injury. His return and impressive form have been one of the only bright spots from a difficult period for Pools. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Was signed as cover but has featured in all but one of his new side's games so far and has grown in stature as the campaign has progressed. Hard to fault him and he deserves to retain his place in spite of skipper Luke Waterfall's return from suspension. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Could come back into the side after serving a four match ban, his second suspension of the season. The skipper will be determined to put things right after a nightmarish start to the campaign. His return would allow Tom Parkes to shift to left-back to cover for the suspended David Ferguson. Photo: Frank Reid
