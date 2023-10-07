How Hartlepool United could lose an unwanted 30-year record on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools currently share the longest run of Football League matches without finding the net after going 11 league matches goalless in 1993.

Striker Andy Saville’s equaliser at Blackpool on March 6 – which even appeared on the BBC1 national news – meant they did not break the record outright.

That had been originally set by Division Two Coventry City as far back as 1919.

Hartlepool United striker Andy Saville steps up to score the only goal in the club's January 1993 FA Cup victory over Premier League Crystal Palace.

Now, however, Cheltenham Town – managed by Hartlepool old boy Daryl Clarke – are in danger of surpassing the record after failing to score in League One this season at all.

They matched Pools and Coventry’s drought on Tuesday during their 2-0 home defeat to Fleetwood Town.

Failure to score again against visitors Derby County today will take them to 12 goalless games.

As to which of the three clubs could claim to have the worst record in the event of a Cheltenham netbuster today, the small print is murky.

Coventry are certainly out of the equation as they conceded the least number of goals – 13 compared to Hartlepool’s 15 and Cheltenham’s 19 – plus their record was not extended by cup matches.

Indeed, Pools actually went 13 games without scoring after losing 1-0 to both Sheffield United in the FA Cup and Stockport County in the Autoglass Trophy (known as the Papa John’s Trophy today).

Cheltenham have also played 13 matches this season.

But a 2-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup by Birmingham City was followed by a 4-1 trouncing by Bristol Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The scorer of their sole strike so far this term? Rovers defender James Gibbons with an own goal.

Back briefly to Saville, he was also the scorer of Pools’s previous goal before their footballing famine commenced.

His late penalty gave Alan Murray’s third tier side a 1-0 victory over Premier League Crystal Palace in the third round of the FA Cup on January 2.

Prior to that their last goal in Division Two – today’s League One – came in a 3-1 win at Fulham on December 28, 1992.

Murray had been dismissed by the time Saville scored at Blackpool

But Pools still managed to stay up under Viv Busby after winning three of their last four games.