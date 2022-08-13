Josh Umerah cancelled out Tyler Magloire’s opening goal for the Cobblers with Pools’ first goal of the season when he bundled in on the goal line before Louis Appere converted from close range early in the second half to claim all three points for the home side.
Pools might have come away with a point but for a fine save from Lee Burge to deny Umerah.
And here is how Pools were rated in defeat.
1. Ben Killip - 6
Made a good save to deny Lintott early on before a brilliant stop initially ahead of Magloire’s opener. Will be slightly disappointed to fumble prior to Appere’s winner despite appeals for a foul. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jamie Sterry - 6
Did well to deal with the threat of full-back Koiki. Showed his attacking threat in the second half. Looking near to his full fitness. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Rollin Menayese - 7
Probably the pick of the Pools defenders. Little loose in possession early on but recovered well. Good pace to cover at the back to help deal with Hoskins threat (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)
Photo: John Cripps
4. Alex Lacey - 5
Was pulled out wide on occasion by Pinnock in the first half. Fortunate to escape with a booking for brave effort at denying Appere on the line. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)
Photo: John Cripps