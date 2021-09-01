Luke Molyneux has been limited to a bit part player for Pools in the opening month of the season, starting just one of the opening four League Two matches.

After signing a new deal at the club in the summer, the 23-year-old made it clear he just wanted to play matches, no matter what the position, after a frustrating couple of seasons at Victoria Park.

So when the opportunity came to play in a more central position against Carlilse, Molyneux took it with both hands.

Luke Molyneux in action at Carlisle.

An assist, a stunning goal and winning a penalty summed up an effective display for the former Sunderland man as Pools came back to draw 3-3 only to lose 4-3 in the shoot out.

“We were going to play differently to be honest, we asked him on Monday where he’d prefer to play and he said left wing-back!” Manager Dave Challinor admitted.

"We were going to play him centrally and we saw their team and how they were setting up with some younger lads in the middle and we felt his and Dales’ [Matty Daly’s] energy would help us pinch the ball in good areas and get us higher up the pitch which worked well.

"Mols will always say he wants to play wide right in a 4-3-3 but he’s got every right to say that if he produces what he does in the last 10-minutes.”

Luke Molyneux v Carlisle United.

Molyneux delivered a fine ball for Daly’s goal in the first half and continued to put in a wholehearted display for the remainder of the game, tracking back and defending when necessary with real energy and endeavour.

But it was a formation change in the final 10-minutes saw Molyneux drift out wide to his favoured position on the right flank that really saw the player come into his own.

Pools reaped the rewards as Molyneux cut inside onto his left foot to reduce the deficit to 3-2 with nine minutes remaining. He then went the other way to win a penalty which was converted by Fela Olomola in the last minute to make it 3-3.

He also scored in the penalty shoot-out but Pools ultimately lost it 4-3.

"We spoke about affecting the game and if you’re coming off the side as an inverted winger almost and you’re stepping in and smashing the ball into the top corner then I’ve got no problem at all playing you there, you’ve just got to make sure you do it every game so I change my system,” Challinor added.

"What he then does, their lad doesn’t know what to do and he takes him down the side and gets him to commit a foul to win the penalty.

"It was really positive in terms of how efficient he was in the game. As much as it’s about playing well, you’ve got to objectively look at how the numbers stack up and in this game he scored, created one and got fouled for the penalty for the other so he’s had a real impact which is massively positive.”

