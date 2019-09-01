How Middlesbrough's players reacted after Bristol City draw
Middlesbrough produced their best performance of the season at Bristol City according to head coach Jonathan Woodgate – and his players were quick to react after the 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate.
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 12:01
There were plenty of storylines during the match as Boro striker Britt Assombalonga scored his 100 th EFL goal, following the birth of his son earlier this week. Meanwhile, Dael Fry, 22, became the club’s youngest player to captain the side 2006. Here’s how some of the squad reacted on social media.